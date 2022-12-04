Helen Flanagan cheers on ex Scott Sinclair at football match with kids

The actress recently split from the ex-Celtic star after 13 years together.

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan showed her support for footballer ex Scott Sinclair by taking their kids to his match on Friday night.

The pair share three children together: Matilda (7), Delilah (4), and Charlie (1) - who they are “committed” to co-parenting despite their breakup.

On Friday evening, Helen shared snaps of herself and the kids cheering Scott on from the sidelines as he played for Bristol Rovers.

She posted two photos with the captions: “Watching daddy” and “Cheering on daddy”.

Although things have cooled off between Helen and Scott, the former lovebirds are reportedly set to reunite for Christmas to spend the festive season with their children.

A source told The Sun they plan to come together for the children's sake, but there was no chance that they'd rekindle their relationship on a romantic level.

The insider said: “Helen’s sole focus is the three children she shares with Scott and they want to make this Christmas as ‘normal’ as possible.

“Scott is a professional footballer so often he won’t be around on Christmas day because of his fixtures list, however Helen and Scott are planning something special for the children.

“Although they’re no longer together they will work together to make it magical for the kids. Helen is not open to talk of reconciliation and she just wants them to focus on being co-parents.”

News of their split came after Helen was spotted without her engagement ring at the National Television Awards in October.

The pair had reportedly “hit a rough patch” after the TV star returned from South Africa, where she was rumoured to be filming I’m A Celebrity All Stars.

“Helen has removed her engagement ring and told those close to her that she is no longer with Scott,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“They hit a rough patch in the summer and after she came back from South Africa their relationship ended.

“Helen and Scott are committed to co-parenting their kids, even if they are no longer a couple.

“Helen turfed Scott out of their marital bed a long time ago because she co-sleeps with their kids,” they added.