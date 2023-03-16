Hector O’ hEoghagáin says he didn’t get Late Late Show gig but pal Tommy Tiernan might

“No, (I didn’t get the call), but did another Meath man get the call?”

Podcaster Hector O’hEoghagáin has insisted he has no clue if best pal Tommy Tiernan is poised to become the next host of The Late Late Show.

Bombshell news of Ryan Tubridy’s departure from the long-running RTÉ chat show at the end of this season broke earlier today, with Montrose bosses confirming his replacement would be announced “later in the summer”.

But speaking to the Sunday World, Hector revealed he didn’t get the nod and is still in the dark as to whether his co-host did: “The news has just infiltrated west of the Shannon.

“No, (I didn’t get the call), but did another Meath man get the call?

Hector

“Listen, I’d hope to be one of the first who’d get that news without the country knowing it, but I was with him yesterday having a pint of stout anyway.

“It wasn’t even on the radar, he’s just happy where he is at the moment, so we had a pint of stout and we recorded a podcast yesterday with Laurita.”

Together with Laurita Blewitt, the old school pals from Navan have won a whole new army of fans in recent years thanks to their weekly series, The Hector, Tommy & Laurita Podcast.

Comedian Tommy, meanwhile, has been widely praised for his eponymous Saturday night chat show on RTÉ One, now in its fifth season, which has also seen his thought-provoking interviews of guests including Roy Keane and Brenda Fricker go viral online.

Now BoyleSports is offering odds of 6/1 that the 53-year-old could follow in the footsteps of Gay Byrne and Pat Kenny by becoming the fourth presenter of the flagship Friday night programme, behind hot favourite Miriam O’Callaghan.

“I don’t know,” continues the award-winning TG4 travel presenter of the odds.

“His chat show has done so much for this country. It shows you that the most interesting people with the most interesting stories, and the most profound stories that will mean something, are the people you don’t know - and that’s the key to Tommy’s show.

“I’ve been knocked off the couch with some people that have been on that show, going ‘Oh my god, I couldn’t believe that person you had on, what an amazing man, or what an amazing woman’.

“It’s not about the people we know in public life; it’s about the normal Joe Soaps who tell him, ‘Well, this is what I do, this is my story’. And when you hear that you realise that’s the reason we’re on this planet.

“We have to swap stories, whether I’m in Africa with the tribes or I’m travelling through the Philippines or the jungles of Indonesia, I like sitting with ordinary people and hearing their stories - because ordinary people make the world go round.”

But Gaeilgeoir dad-of-two Hector jokes there’s one person he wouldn’t want to shoot the breeze with on live TV: “I wouldn’t go on (Tommy’s) show.

“There’s no point in me going on - what would I do? We’d just hug each other and start laughing. I see enough of him!”