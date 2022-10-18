‘Heartbroken’ Robbie Keane announces death of ‘beloved’ mother

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you of my beloved mother Anne’s passing. My wonderful mother was our rock."

Robbie Keane has announced the death of his ‘beloved’ and ‘warrior’ mum Anne via Instagram.

The footballing legend posted the announcement “with a heavy heart” last night, paying tribute to his mother to his over half a million followers.

"She adored her children and grandchildren and was the most generous and selfless person I’ve ever met. She had an infectious sense of humour and constantly put smiles on our faces.”

Addressing his late mum, Keane said: “You always wondered where I got my resilience from but after seeing your determination and fight despite everything that was thrown at you in life and especially the past few weeks, I know it was from you mum, you were always so strong, a true warrior.”

“Words can't adequately express how lucky we were to have a mum like you. Thank you for all of the love, laughter and memories which I will cherish forever.”

“I am heartbroken to say goodbye but I know that dad will be waiting for you with open arms and that you will both continue to guide us all from above. Rest in peace mum. I will love and miss you always.”

Condolences have poured in via the soccer star’s social media page, with many empathising with Keane’s loss.

Sports pundit Alistair McCoist said: “Absolutely gutted for you pal. Lost my own wee mum a couple weeks ago. Nothing prepares you for it. Surround yourself with your family and think of all your memories.”

The coach posted a poem to accompany the tribute, saying: “It's been the hardest thing to lose you, You meant so much to me, But you are in my heart Mum, And that's where you'll always be.”

“I know that Heaven called you, But I wish you could have stayed, At least the memories I have of you, They will never fade.”

The poem ends with the lines: ”You're with me in my memories, And in my broken heart.”

The former striker celebrated the 18th anniversary of his father’s death this year, who passed away at the age of 50 in 2003 after a battle with cancer.

He previously described his dad as “more like a brother” who was “inspirational in every part of my life.”