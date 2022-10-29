Hasbulla warns he will ‘cause problems’ for Conor McGregor if they ever meet

‘Yeah, I saw all of his Tweets of me. But, he is not my opponent, he can just talk. He’s not liked a fighter for me, I don’t respect him as a fighter’

Conor McGregor’s arch-rival, Hasbulla, has warned he will “cause problems” for the Dubliner if they ever meet each other.

The internet sensation said he had lost all respect for McGregor after the Notorious called him a “smelly little inbred” and a “gimp” in a series of nasty Twitter posts that he then deleted.

The Russian, who shot to fame in 2020 after his videos went viral on TikTok, has since struck up a friendship with another of McGregor’s enemies, the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor and Khabib, who engaged in a bitter grudge match in 2018, never buried the hatchet which means McGregor has taken a particular dislike to Hasbulla as well.

Earlier this year, McGregor declared: “I'd love to boot that little gimp Hasbulla over a goal post,” to which Hasbulla has now responded.

“Yeah, I saw all of his Tweets of me. But, he is not my opponent, he can just talk. He’s not liked a fighter for me, I don’t respect him as a fighter,” Hasbulla told the Full Send podcast.

“And if I meet him I will cause some problems for him. I don’t know yet [what he will do]. But I will definitely do something.”

Ahead of any potential face-to-face confrontation with McGregor, Hasbulla has said he has no interest in trading verbal insults with the former two-weight world champion.

“I’m not going to talk to him and if I see that he wants something I’ll dismiss him.”

Footage recently emerged of Hasbulla practicing his walk to the Octagon, after UFC president Dana White confirmed the Russian star had been signed to the fighting promotion.

The 20-year-old Hasbulla was in the crowd at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi last weekend to watch his compatriot Islam Makhachev become the UFC lightweight champion with a victory over Charles Oliveira.

In the clip, Hasbulla can be seen emerging from the tunnel at the arena, decked out in a tracksuit featuring his name.

With his hood up, he marches towards the centre of the arena before climbing the steps to the Octagon, to cheers from a few of his supporters.

He then shadow-boxes to the camera before punching the lens.

White jokingly issued a warning to McGregor, after he had hit out at the Russian social media star.

"Yes, we did sign Hasbulla. What he's going to end up doing remains to be seen,” White told Robbie Fox.

When asked if McGregor had reached out to the diminutive Russian following his signing to the UFC, White added: "No!

“He shouldn't f*** around because he will get his ass whooped if he runs into him on the streets."

The pair could finally meet each other at a UFC event as McGregor has said he intends to return to the Octagon in the “first quarter of 2023”.

He has indicated that he wants to have multiple bouts next year, having not fought since breaking his leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Some questions have arisen over this, however, as Dana White recently confirmed McGregor has not entered into the USADA drug testing pool yet.

UFC fighters must be available for testing for a period of six months before they can compete.

McGregor is currently filming a remake of the 1989 movie Road House with Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal, and it remains to be seen whether he will make his UFC comeback next year.