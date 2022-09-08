Hasbulla tells UFC’s Dana White he wants to fight Conor McGregor after latest online insult

McGregor posted a mocking meme of Hasbulla online, showing him strangling what appears to be a small toy with Hasbulla's face imposed on it

Hasbulla has urged the UFC to let him have a go at Conor McGregor in the ring after the Irishman took another swipe at the viral internet star.

McGregor posted a mocking meme of Hasbulla online, showing him strangling what appears to be a small toy with Hasbulla's face imposed on it.

The caption on the now-deleted tweet added: “Now what you saying you little gimp."

A furious Hasbulla has now begged UFC president Dana White to give him a fight against the sport's biggest star.

The Russian declared: "Hey uncle @danawhite and @ufc please make it happen, let me eat this chicken @TheNotoriousMMA.

"I'm hungry, I’ll smash him with my mountain spirit. My brother @TeamKhabib smashed him and all his team, now is my time to rise! #HasbullaTime #CantDeleteMyTweetsConor."

Hasbulla has relentlessly called out McGregor via social media over the past year but their bitter rivalry really took off recently in a series of to and fro insults.

In one of McGregor's recent insults the Notorious told how he’d “love to boot that little g**p Hasbulla over a goal post."

"How much to get him on the volley?

"I’m gonna make it my mission to score a 3 pointer with him one day, hon the gaa."

He added: "Little smelly inbred," before swiftly deleting all of his previous tweets.

Hasbulla (19) who shot to fame in late 2020 when he began posting videos on Instagram and TikTok of himself performing daring stunts and pranks, retorted: “I don't follow bums… didn't know someone was running their mouth.”

He added in a further tweet: “At least one of us kept an undefeated record. Hasbulla 1. McGregor 0.”

The current UFC featherweight champion, the Aussie, Alexander Volkanovski, who was hanging with Hasbulla during the teen’s tour of Australia backed up his buddy, warning McGregor: “You'll have to go through me first. Leave my mate alone.”

Hasbulla, who is good friends with McGregor's long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, has previously taken a pot shot at McGregor, after naming his pet chicken after the Dubliner.

In footage that Hasbulla posted online in early August, he filmed his new pet chicken, saying: “This is my chicken named Conor McGregor. There's my beauty.”

Nurmagomedov had previously aimed the same insult at the Notorious which McGregor’s Russian teammate Artem Lobov explained was a serous put down.

“If you call someone a chicken in Russia, that is a person that gets raped in prison – in male prison.

“That's what a chicken is in Russia. And Khabib knows that, and everybody knows that. It is a very, very, severe insult.'

Hasbulla has amassed a huge online following since he shot to fame in late 2020 including 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 4.7 billion views on TikTok

He was born with growth hormone deficiency, a condition known as dwarfism, which creates an abnormally short stature with normal body proportions.