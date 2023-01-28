Harry Styles apologises to Los Angeles audience after ripping his trousers onstage
The mishap occurred during a rendition of Styles’ hit song Music For A Sushi Restaurant at the Kia Forum on Thursday night.
A red-faced Harry Styles apologised to members of the audience after ripping his trousers on stage in Los Angeles.
The British music superstar told screaming fans it was meant to be a “family show”, before laughing off the wardrobe malfunction.
Dropping down almost to his knees, Styles went wide-eyed as his tan leather pants ripped.
He continued on with the performance, smiling in disbelief, and later covered the hole with a rainbow flag.
“My trousers ripped. I feel it necessary to apologise to a certain few of you right down in the front there,” he said.
“I mean this is a family show…I promise it’s not part of the show.”
“It’s a family show…or is it?” he added, to screams of delight from the audience.
Hollywood actress and Friends star Jennifer Aniston was among those at the show who witnessed the incident, according to photos shared on social media.
