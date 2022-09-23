‘Gypsy Queen’ and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Cherry Valentine dies age 28

The TV icon was a proud member of the Travelling Community.

Drag Artist Cherry Valentine on Ladies Day during the Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 at Epsom Racecourse, Surrey. Picture date: Friday June 3, 2022.

The drag performer and nurse, whose real name was George Ward, competed in the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Ward later starred in a BBC documentary called ‘Gypsy Queen And Proud’ where he returned to the Travelling community he left at the age of 18.

The drag icon said he “was absolutely terrified” after taking part in Drag Race in an interview with Dazed.

"I thought that people would hate me, because being from our community does come with a lot of negative connotations.”

Ward wanted the documentary to celebrate his identity as being part of both the LGBTQ community and the Travelling community.

The programme was met with widespread praise.

His death comes as “a profound shock” that Ward’s family “are still processing,” they said in a statement. "Our lives will never be the same.”

"We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched.”