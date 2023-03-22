Gwyneth Paltrow ‘slammed’ into skier then ‘bolted’ without a word, US court told
Video Team
Gwyneth Paltrow “slammed” into another skier and then “bolted” down the slope without saying a word, a US court has heard. The Oscar-winning actress is alleged to have collided with Terry Sanderson, leaving him unresponsive at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah in 2016.
Today's Headlines
Muddy laundering | Marcus Sweeney’s company to hand over field to Criminal Assets Bureau
Dee-sgraceful | Man who squirted water into eye of protestor Dee Wall avoids jail
stout of order | Popular Dublin pub hits back at ‘Guinness influencer’ over online campaign
Cloud Nine | Dee Devlin calls Conor McGregor 'best daddy on planet' as he jets kids to Disney World
CONTROVERSIAL VOTE | Eviction ban to end as Government defeat Sinn Féin motion by 83 to 68
DRUGS BUST | Herbal cannabis worth over €132,000 seized and man arrested in Sligo
Kings of the Hills | Barry Keoghan enjoys shirtless Hollywood hike with son Brando after Oscars snub
COMPO REDUCED | Aer Lingus pilot who had finger crushed in bridge door awarded €30.6k in damages
Knuckle rap | Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine beaten in savage gym toilet attack in Miami
'SINCERE REGRET' | Family of Tipperary mum who died of breast cancer receive apology after misread screenings