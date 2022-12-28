Greta Thunberg roasts Andrew Tate with hilarious Twitter takedown

Bragging about the "enormous emissions" of his vehicles, the social media dud took to Twitter to boast of his 33 cars - including a Bugatti - offering to send Greta the complete list if she gave him her email address.

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has delivered a roundhouse kick to the internet’s most hated man, Andrew Tate, after calling him out for his 'small d**k energy'.

The former kickboxer who was recently banned from YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok over his ‘depraved’ and 'toxic' comments against women was left with egg on his face after he attempted to troll the 19-year-old by listing off his expansive car collection.

Bragging about the "enormous emissions" of his vehicles, the social media dud took to Twitter to boast of his 33 cars - including a Bugatti - offering to send Greta the complete list if she gave him her email address.

In true Greta style, the eco-warrior took little time in delivering a brutal comeback, offering up her email address of "smalld**kenergy@getalife.com".

Andrew Tate

Tate wrote: "Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

He then shared a flashy video compilation of him driving several high-end cars and boarding private jets which played out to Greta's famous speech at the United Nations in 2019.

Greta replied with a short and sweet message.

"Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld**kenergy@getalife.com," she wrote.

Fans of the climate activist rushed to support her on Twitter calling her ‘inspirational’, while another user wrote “I did not see ‘Greta burns Tate’ on my bingo card.”