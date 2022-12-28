Greta Thunberg roasts Andrew Tate with hilarious Twitter takedown
Bragging about the "enormous emissions" of his vehicles, the social media dud took to Twitter to boast of his 33 cars - including a Bugatti - offering to send Greta the complete list if she gave him her email address.
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has delivered a roundhouse kick to the internet’s most hated man, Andrew Tate, after calling him out for his 'small d**k energy'.
The former kickboxer who was recently banned from YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok over his ‘depraved’ and 'toxic' comments against women was left with egg on his face after he attempted to troll the 19-year-old by listing off his expansive car collection.
Bragging about the "enormous emissions" of his vehicles, the social media dud took to Twitter to boast of his 33 cars - including a Bugatti - offering to send Greta the complete list if she gave him her email address.
In true Greta style, the eco-warrior took little time in delivering a brutal comeback, offering up her email address of "smalld**kenergy@getalife.com".
Read more
Tate wrote: "Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."
He then shared a flashy video compilation of him driving several high-end cars and boarding private jets which played out to Greta's famous speech at the United Nations in 2019.
Greta replied with a short and sweet message.
"Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld**kenergy@getalife.com," she wrote.
Fans of the climate activist rushed to support her on Twitter calling her ‘inspirational’, while another user wrote “I did not see ‘Greta burns Tate’ on my bingo card.”
Today's Headlines
EXTRADITION | Spanish man arrested at Dublin Airport in €450,000 fraud ‘money mule’ investigation
MOTHER LODE | Honduran cartel matriarch (62) pleads guilty to cocaine trafficking conspiracy
'huge surprise' | Stacey Solomon announces she’s pregnant with fifth child
UNFORTUNATE | Classic Hits radio DJ Gareth O’Callaghan in hospital after ‘freak accident’
Feliz Navi-Bad | Irish man (39) arrested in Spain after allegedly glassing victim on Christmas Day
piggy bank | Tipperary man who injured back lifting bag of pork awarded €365k in damages
'Overwhelmed' | Outpouring of support for Waterford girl (17) hit by car while cycling
BO MORE | Martine McCutcheon reveals she’s ditching Botox because it gave her headaches
jude chase | Jude Bellingham chase has not taken a decisive turn despite fresh reports
SNOW COLD | Spencer Matthews strips off clothes in snow on family holiday with Vogue Williams