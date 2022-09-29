Greg O’Shea confesses he should have stayed with Amber Gill after Love Island win

The couple split shortly after winning the show in 2019.

Irish Love Island star Greg O’Shea has shared his regrets about his relationship with Amber Gill.

The pair went their separate ways less than five weeks after winning the reality show in a shock split.

Greg now says the break-up happened too soon.

"I should have bit my tongue a bit longer and stayed in the relationship with Amber a bit longer,” he told Doireann Garrihy on her podcast The Laughs of Your Life.

"I was just way too honest and way too focused about going to the Olympics at the time, which worked because I did go in hindsight.”

The rugby player revealed he still receives hate over the breakup and continues to lose “a thousand followers a day” over rumours he ended things over text.

"Over in the UK I’m just branded as like, ‘Oh you’re Greg the guy that broke up with Amber over text.’”

"And I’m just like, ‘It wasn’t over text… It was over FaceTime… And we didn’t break up because we weren’t going out… We were dating for two weeks.”

Greg was eager to clear his name in the chat with Doireann, admitting it was “stupid” to go about things the way he did.

Amber wondered about making the relationship ‘official’ while on FaceTime with the rugby 7s Olympian.

"But when she posed the question to me being like ‘you’re obviously gonna ask me to be your girlfriend, are you?” I was like, ‘but sure how is this going to work? I’m trying to train to go to the Olympics, you’re in the UK, you’re the ‘it’ girl, everyone wants a bit of you,’ I was like ‘this isn’t going to work.'”

“Stupid Greg just decided to answer honestly over FaceTime like, and that’s when the whole ‘Greg breaks up with Amber over text’ thing comes out,” he confessed.

The reality star was hit with waves of online abuse.

"It got brutal for a while,” Greg told MailOnline when everything blew over in 2021. He said “it was very scary” when Amber’s fans turned on him.

“Everyone flipped on me thinking I was a bad person.”

The Limerick man returned to Ireland after his stint on Love Island and made it to the Tokyo Olympics.

He told Doireann that he made the choice to follow his dream but it makes Greg “sick” to think of how much he sacrificed.

"I had those six-figure deals sitting in front of me and I said no to them.”

"It makes me sick to this day. Doireann if you knew how much money I turned down, honestly, oh my God.”

"It was always picking happiness over money,”