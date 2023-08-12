GOT star Aidan Gillen enjoys bit of Fleadh Cheoil craic with pals Cronin in Mullingar

The spectacular celebration of music, dance, song, and stories has attracted tens of thousands onto the streets

Game of Thrones and Peaky Blinders star Aidan Gillen has been pictured out and about in Mullingar this weekend with pals, the band Cronin, who are performing as part of the Fleadh Cheoil.

The band are taking to the stage in Greville and The Annebrook later this evening to entertain some of the estimated 500,000 people who have come together for the annual celebration of traditional Irish music.

Fans who can’t make it to Mullingar this weekend can tune into Fleadh 2023 on TG4 where they cab expect to see a blend of established music legends and rising stars as they come together to celebrate Irish culture and heritage.

Gillen is in town filming a new movie called ‘Trad’ that he has previously said is about a gang of kids who travel in a van around Ireland, playing traditional Irish music.

Cronin is the musical project from Irish brothers Jonathon and Michael Cronin whose album ‘A View From The Next Room’ is available online. Their sound is described as an invigorating mix of Nick Cave, the Bunnymen and classic guitar music.

They were recently pictured visiting Shane MacGowan in hospital as the Pogues legend continues his recovery.

His wife Victoria Mary Clarke posted the image on social media from his hospital bed, where The Pogues legend is seen with a yellow tube in his nose.

“Great to see Cronin, Shane was very happy to see you!” Victoria captioned the photo.

The Fleadh Cheoil has been taking place in Mullingar since Sunday where the spectacular celebration of music, dance, song, and stories has attracted tens of thousands onto the streets.