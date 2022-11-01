Gemma Owen releases dupe for £20k Tiffany & Co necklace

The 19-year-old wore the necklace, which was a gift from her footballer dad Michael Owen, religiously while staying in the villa this summer.

Love Island star Gemma Owen is set to release a line of jewellery inspired by her trademark Tiffany & Co necklace.

The piece is from a vintage Tiffany & Co x Schlumberger collection designed in the 1980s and is set with brilliant diamonds alternating with golden Xs to create the statement design.

The necklace itself is extremely rare and difficult to source, but a matching ring can still be bought on the Tiffany & Co website for a hefty £10,600 (€12,322).

Fans have been desperate to find a dupe for Gemma’s iconic accessory since seeing her wear it on Love Island, and now they can finally copy her look thanks to her latest brand collaboration.

The dressage rider has now collaborated with British jewellery brand Abbott Lyon with whom she has designed an accessory set inspired by her Tiffany & Co choker.

The collection includes a £95 (€110) bracelet and a choker that costs £99 (€115) with the chance to personalise the jewellery by replacing some of the Xs with different letters.

Let us know in the comments if you’re one of the first shopping Gemma’s collection today 👇 if you’ve missed early access, don’t panic! Gemma’s collection will be available online from 10am TOMORROW ✨ pic.twitter.com/4ghyVmZNo6 — Abbott Lyon (@AbbottLyon) October 8, 2022

Speaking about the collection, Gemma said: “Designing a collection with Abbott Lyon has been a dream from start to finish. I’ve been totally involved every step of the way and I knew Abbott Lyon was the only brand I could trust to bring my vision to life.”

A few months back, TikTok user Briege Elder shared a video going into detail about Gemma’s necklace after seeing her wear it on screen.

She said: “We need to talk about Gemma Owen’s gorgeous necklace that she is never seen without.

“About a week into the series I noticed this necklace and thought that looks kinda familiar and also it’s kinda expensive. And I was right. The necklace is part of the Tiffany and Co. Graffiti X collection.

"However, Gemma's is a gold choker-style which means a lot thicker and it also has diamonds embellished,” she added.