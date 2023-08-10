Gay Byrne's daughter says he would have been honoured by ‘Gaybo’s Camino’ walk

“Two of Dad’s big loves were Donegal and his walking. He had incredible walks up here and now they have been mapped out and are another part of his legacy”

GAY Byrne’s daughter Crona reveals that her dad’s favourite activity in life was walking, and she says he would have been immensely proud to be honoured with what she describes as “Gaybo’s Camino” in Co Donegal.

Two weeks ago a series of walks called The Gay Byrne Trails were officially opened by his 88-year-old wife, Kathleen Watkins.

They have been mapped by the organisers of the local Mary From Dungloe Festival in association with Donegal Co Council.

The former Late Late Show presenter, who would have been 89 last Thursday, owned a family holiday home in the Dungloe area for decades – and it’s where he recharged his batteries away from the spotlight, going on long walks with Kathleen and a close circle of local friends.

Speaking to the Sunday World, Crona, who was a judge last weekend at the Mary From Dungloe event, reveals: “Two of Dad’s big loves were Donegal and his walking. He had incredible walks up here and now they have been mapped out and are another part of his legacy. It’s something Dad would have absolutely loved…Gaybo’s Camino,” she laughs.

The Gay Byrne Trails

“Every day he and Mum walked Carrickfinn beach, or they’d go off on one of their many walks, depending on the weather. If they were walking with their group of friends it could be anything from two hours to six hours walking. There were some huge walks.

“Mum was reminiscing today about one of the walks with Dad. It was a hot day and their feet were killing them on the big, long hike. At one point they sat by a river and stuck their feet in, boots and all, to cool down the feet.

“On a day like today where it’s overcast he’d say, ‘Right Katie, we’re heading off, time for a stroll, what are you in the mood for?’ They might do one loop of Carrickfinn Airport and Mum would sit in the car then and maybe read the paper while he’d do a second loop walking down one side of the runway, across the top and up the other side and back.”

At the launch of the trails, Kathleen said that: “Gay loved Donegal, he walked every inch of it and couldn’t get enough of it.”

The trails stretch from the Gweebarra estuary to An Clochán Liath. There is a coastal route of 39km and a shorter route of 14km.

Cosáin Gay Byrne, The Gay Byrne Trails is phase one of three planned walking routes in west Donegal with the final stretch to be called the Brian Friel trail.

Pat Nora Gallagher, Chair of the Mary from Dungloe International Festival, said Gay and Brian Friel were good friends and “it’s only right that the two walking routes named after them should connect.”

The Gay Byrne Trails were officially opened by his wife Kathleen

Crona said her father encouraged the entire family to go walking, no matter what the weather. “The weather never mattered to him,” she said. “He would just tell us to ‘Get up, get out and get on with it.’”

Looking back, Crona says that Gaybo was always active, even when he retired from The Late Late Show in 1999.

“Dad didn’t quit and sit back and do nothing, he had other things going, so he was still very busy,” she says.

Crona also worked behind-the-scenes on the Late Late until Gay retired. “It was very much part of my life growing up,” she says. “I started appearing on the Toy Show when I was six years of age and I finished when I was 11.

“Then I was the hostess of the Late Late when I was 13 and I worked right up to Dad’s retirement in 1999.”

Crona’s job was to look after the guests. “It was fabulous,” she says. “I met some of the most incredible people over the years.”

And speaking of her father’s incredible fame in Ireland, Crona says people always treated him with respect. “In Ireland they are so respectful of you when you are out with your family,” she says.

“People would always greet him and say hello, but there were very few times I remember people hassling him.”

Gay Byrne had been a compere and judge at the annual Mary From Dungloe festival for decades, and now Crona has taken over his role on the judging panel. “It’s a great honour,” she adds.