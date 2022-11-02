Gareth O'Callaghan says his dog is ‘much better’ after being kicked by trick-or treaters

The Classic Hits DJ also warned those responsible that neither he nor his wife Paula ‘will forget what you did’

Gareth O'Callaghan has revealed that his dog Finn is “much better today” after his ordeal on Halloween night when he was brutally kicked by cruel trick-or treaters.

The Classic Hits DJ posted an update on his Twitter page thanking fans for their “kind messages for Finn” while also warning those responsible that neither he nor his wife Paula “will forget what you did”.

“It will come back to get you when you least expect it to,” he threatened.

“Thank you for your kind messages for Finn. Great news is that he is much better today,” he tweeted.

“The teenager who kicked him like he was a rugby ball, I hope you know what karma is. Neither @PaulaOCal nor I will forget what you did. It will come back to get you when you least expect it to.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Taking to her own Twitter page, his wife Paula Callaghan said that Finn is “safe now”, although their days of answering the door to trick or treating “are done”.

“Our beautiful lil boy says thank you for all of your kind wishes,” she added. “We are heartbroken that anyone would even look sideways at our gorgeous boy. Finn is safe now, our days of us answering the door to trick or treating are done.. #ourboy #Finn.”

Gareth had compared himself to Liam Neeson in the film ‘Taken’ in a video he posted earlier as he vowed to track down the teens who had kicked his little dog on Halloween night.

"I know who you are. I will know who you are… and I will find you,” he says in the video while pointing at the camera as Finn lies next to him on the couch.

"And I don’t mean to sound like Liam Neeson but I’ll tell you one thing: you hurt the most innocent, harmless little individual in the world and I’m coming looking for you.

"So remember what you did tonight. You destroyed this little baby.”

The star swore he knows what the teens were wearing, having seen already seen footage.

"I’m heartbroken,” Gareth admitted in the video posted to Twitter. “What has society come to?”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"But we will find you. Trust me.”

Gareth’s wife Paula also tweeted about the incident, posting a picture of Finn in the aftermath.

"Our beautiful gorgeous boy, who experienced animal cruelty that no animal should ever experience was kicked this evening by a teenage group of ‘trick or treaters’ ”, she said.

"A kick that made him fall back and yelp with pain. My little gorgeous perfect boy. This is disgusting.”