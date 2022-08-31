Gardai ‘no comment’ on claims Dublin woman reportedly ‘assaulted’ on Conor McGregor yacht

The alleged incident is believed to have happened on July 17 when McGregor held a celebration for his 34th birthday

Gardai have said they do not comment on investigations by other police forces after it was reported that a woman had made a complaint about being assaulted on Conor McGregor’s yacht.

The young woman is said to have claimed she was assaulted during a party on the UFC fighter Conor McGregor’s luxury yacht in the Balearic islands.

The Sunday World previously revealed how Spanish police have ”ruled out that the perpetrator was Conor McGregor himself or that he was even involved in the incident”.

The alleged incident is believed to have happened on July 17, when McGregor held a celebration for his 34th birthday.

The Irish Sun reported that the woman, who is in her 20s and from the Drimnagh area, made a statement to officers at Sundrive Garda station in Crumlin earlier this month.

However, when contacted by sundayworld.com in relation to the claims a Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána does not comment on investigations being carried out by other police forces.

“As with any international investigation, An Garda Síochána have, and will continue to assist international authorities, on their request.”

According to the report, the woman is said to have suffered bruising in the alleged assault and details of her medical appointments have now been sent to Spanish cops in Formentera in the Balearics.

The “visibly bruised” woman had arrived on the beach by speedboat and explained that she had come from McGregor's yacht where she was had been allegedly brutally assaulted, Spanish News Today had reported.

The victim was examined at a nearby hospital and the medical report showed head trauma, the media report added.

McGregor had jetted off to Spain’s party capital of Ibiza to celebrate his 34th birthday bash with fiancée Dee Devlin, mother Margaret, sister Erin, and niece Taylor.

The Crumlin man had shared a number of pictures of himself with Dee and pals on social media as he declared: “What a birthday ! What a party! What a crew! I love everyone of you, thank you so much.”

A professional photographer was on hand to capture memories for the birthday boy as he celebrated turning 34 in style.

One bar was kitted out with McGregor’s Irish whiskey brand, Proper No Twelve, which was used to make signature cocktails ‘Tríocha A Ceathair’ and ‘The Notorious’ for party guests.

Elsewhere at the party, models strutted their stuff as they carried bottles of the liquor around the venue.

A massive birthday cake, embellished with his name in icing, as well as a UFC belt, depicted the fighter in the octagon cheering.

As sparklers were lit on the centrepiece, the Dubliner stripped off his shirt as the crowd sang Happy Birthday.

McGregor also had his luxury yachts brought out to Ibiza ahead of the birthday celebrations.

His €3.5 million Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 – dubbed the “Supercar of the Sea” – joined him in the Balearic Islands for the party.

McGregor is believed to have packed out his yacht with up to €500,000 worth of customisation – mostly featuring his Proper Twelve branding, named after the whiskey he promotes.

He also owns a triple-deck super yacht with an inflatable water slide, a climbing wall, and a “sea pool”, which greeted him in Ibiza during the week