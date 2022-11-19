Gangster Liam Byrne’s son goes official with Steven Gerrard’s daughter as he shares photo

Lee is the nephew of drug dealer David Byrne who was shot dead at the Regency hotel in February of 2016.

The son of notorious Kinahan cartel criminal Liam Byrne has gone official with the daughter of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as he shared a loved up snap of the pair on social media.

In July, The Sunday World revealed that Lee (23) had found love with the 18-year-old daughter of a high profile footballer.

He had previously concealed her identity by keeping her face hidden in photos together.

Now, the pair have gone public with a snap posted to their Instagram stories.

The loved-up couple are shown with their arms wrapped around each other and Lee kissing the forehead of Lilly-Ella, an influencer with almost 200k followers.

Lee Byrne and Lilly-Ella Gerrard.

Lily, Gerard’s oldest child, shared the photo on her Instagram account which was then re-shared by Lee.

It’s understood the couple began dating in April of this year and enjoyed a lavish holiday in Spain with pals over the summer.

The blonde beauty is also regularly spotted at the home of Lee, in the upmarket area of Formby in Liverpool.

The couple also enjoyed a romantic break in Ireland in September, where they stayed in one of the city’s best hotels.

Lee has gushed about his girlfriend on social media, previously describing her as “the best person I’ve ever met”.

Lee is the son of cartel crime boss Liam Byrne who heads the Byrne Organised Crime Group and the nephew of drug dealer David Byrne who was shot dead at the Regency hotel in February of 2016.

Neither Lee or his girlfriend have any involvement in organised crime.

Earlier this year, Lee appeared in court in Liverpool after crashing his €80k BMW car on the motorway.

The Dubliner, who was uninjured in the crash, was given an official warning from Merseyside Police.

Lee Byrne with his girlfriend

Lee has been pictured in various social media posts flashing his wealth and showing off expensive watches, designer gear and jetting off on luxury holidays.

The Dubliner had been in a relationship with Instagram influencer Daisy O’Donnell but the couple split earlier this year.

Lee had described the 23-year-old as the love of his life and she regularly visited Dublin with the pair attending an Ireland match at the Aviva Stadium last November.

Meanwhile, footage emerged in September of the young couple’s ‘famous’ fathers bonding with a fan of Gerrard’s via video call.

“You pick a date you want and I’ll get the lads in Dublin to bring you over … come around my house and Stevie is going to come around and have some dinner with you,” Byrne says.

Like his daughter, Steven Gerrard has no involvement whatsoever in criminality.

Video shows Steven Gerrard with Liam Byrne

Liam Byrne became Daniel Kinahan's right-hand man in the UK after his brother-in-law Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh was jailed in 2019 for possession of a stun gun.

When Kavanagh was arrested and placed in custody pending charges for wholesale drug importation, he placed Byrne in charge of his mob.

Byrne moved to Birmingham and into the posh Tamworth neighbourhood after his brother David was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

Byrne fled Ireland after the Criminal Assets Bureau seized millions of euro of his wealth in 2019.

CAB has also seized dozens of high-powered vehicles, jewellery, bank accounts and Byrne's Raleigh Square home in Crumlin.

Mob boss Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is currently on trial for the murder of David Byrne, Lee’s uncle.

Former councillor Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick have already been jailed for their role in facilitating the murder.