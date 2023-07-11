Galway comic slams ‘greedy b*****ds’ in RTE paid ‘extortionate amounts’ for Instagram posts

“I regularly get viewing figures that would embarrass the Late Late Show and RTE in general”

The Galway comedian Stevo Timothy has launched a stinging attack on the “greedy b*****ds” in RTE who are also paid “extortionate amounts” for a “few posts on Instagram”.

The popular funnyman who also goes by the name Sir Stevo took to social media to lambast those who work for the beleaguered broadcaster but also make money on social media.

Writing on Twitter, the satirist told his followers how he had been doing “what I do now for nearly eight years.”

“100s of sold out show across the UK and Ireland. Over half a billion views. Over a million followers. And in a purely egotistical way, recognised in most places I go,” he began.

“I regularly get viewing figures that would embarrass the Late Late Show and RTE in general. I've done sketches for the Rugby World Cup, Coors Light, Denny's but to name a few.”

He insists that he’s never been paid “more than a grand for anything (the World Cup and Coors were unpaid but too good to turn down)”.

“But yet we had these absolutely greedy b******s on RTE and on radio, not only on insane wages, but on top of that paid extortionate amounts by other NGOs and state bodies just for a few posts on Instagram.

“And yes, there is a hint of jealousy in my rant, as you can see,” he admits. “I've worked damn hard to get where I am with no well-connected daddy or well-off relative to oil the doors, and I've done it in spite of incomplete paraplegia and constant pain.”

The Galway native was left partially paralysed from the chest down after being involved in a horror crash in 2001 that killed his friend.

He has been using crutches or a wheelchair to get around ever since.

“And yet I've raised over a hundred grand for charity without any huge publicity drive and spending half the proceeds in the process or demanding a wage or charging a charity for an appearance,” he storms. “Because I'm not a greedy c**t.”