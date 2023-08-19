GAA star Joe Canning among guests at beauty boss Aimee Connolly’s wedding in France

The couple said their “I dos” in front of friends and family at the enchanting château

Galway GAA star Joe Canning and wife Meg were among the guests who helped Aimee Connolly celebrate her “best day ever” as she was married to her long-term partner John Greene in a French castle.

The Sculpted by Aimee boss and John – a close friend of Joe – had been guests at the hurler’s fairy-tale wedding last year, were wedded at the luxurious Château de Varennes, situated in the stunning Burgundy region of France, on Friday.

The couple said their “I dos” in front of friends and family at the enchanting château, where the festivities are expected to continue into the weekend.

A clearly delighted Aimee shared first photos from the celebration showing her in an off-white gown while a dapper John poses in a black tuxedo. Aimee captioned the pic: “Best day ever” that prompted numerous congratulations.

“Oh my god! Absolutely incredible..you look absolutely phenomenal! I hope you both had the most magical day ever,” one pal declared.

Another added: “Aww congratulations Aimee..your dress is beautiful like you and the location looks amazing too.”

Aimee had got her big day off to a fragrant start by lighting a luxurious Jo Malone candle, that she shared on Instagram with the caption "Wedding Morning" to set the tone for the day.

Then she added a snapshot alongside her mother and the caption: "Just a few hours before she accompanies me down the aisle."

Aimee was surrounded by her nearest and dearest including her best friend, comedian and presenter James Patrice who shared a smiling snap ahead of the ceremony captioned: “Having the BEST time with my people.”

During their romantic Mexico getaway, Aimee had announced her engagement with a photo that she captioned: "Last night while waiting on the sunset in Holbox, I said yes.”

Speaking to Independent.ie Aimee said "He is my rock" and "absolute number-one supporter”.

In June, with a happy declaration of “and so it begins” Aimee embarked on a second hen party, this time in Lisbon, Portugal, ahead of her summer wedding.

A clearly delighted Aimee said it “feels a bit surreal that it’s my hen weekend” in an excited Instagram post, but added that she was “ sooo excited to go away with my gals”.

Wearing white jeans and a white high-neck top, the Sculpted by Aimee founder also donned a veil to mark the occasion.

The bride-to-be received plenty of well wishes in the comments section with influencer Laura Drury writing: “Happy hen Aimee xx”

Fashion blogger Irene Feeney Steele added: “Have an amazing time” while beauty guru Sally Foran commented: “Have a great time!”

This was Aimee’s second hen do, as she celebrated with her Sculped By Aimee team back in May.

The previous month the cosmetics queen enjoyed a “summer brides hen” with the girls she described as the “best team”.

The makeup mogul, who was preparing to say 'I do' to fiancé John Greene, revealed that two other ladies in the office are also preparing to walk down the aisle.

Speaking to the camera in a series of clips on her Instagram stories Aimee revealed: “We have our work hen party, we've three summer brides on the team so we're doing a work hen party tonight for all of us and I have to be in town, ready in 45 minutes.”

Aimee, who launched her cosmetics brand in 2016, sells a range of makeup brushes, palettes, lipsticks, lashes, foundations, and instant tan.

As the chief executive and owner of the popular make-up brand Sculpted by Aimee, Connolly (30) has become extremely successful at a young age.

While she is driven and self-motivated, Aimee said her ambition comes from her estate agent mother, Clare (63) who has been a huge influence on her.

“As I get older I realise that a lot of my inner belief has come from my mum,” she said previously.

“She was a single mum who raised me on her own, and she went through financial challenges in the last recession and persevered through them. Then she started a new business in her fifties. She is the most resilient, hard-working woman I have ever met.”