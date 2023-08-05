From Oscar glory to equality, rising star James Martin tells of his passions beyond the big screen

“It’s just really nice when you see people come up to you and say, ‘Are you James Martin?’ and I say, ‘Yes I am’.”

Actor James Martin’s mantra is: ‘Never judge a book by its cover’ — and the Northern Irish Oscar- winner is proof of just how important that is.

The 31-year-old Belfast man starred in An Irish Goodbye, which took home the Academy Award for Best Short Film at February’s star-studded ceremony in LA. James was also awarded a Guinness World Record for being the first person with Down syndrome to play the lead in an Oscar-winning film.

As a result, his name is one you’ve likely already heard. “Listen, everyone knows my name — I’m not trying to be funny,” he laughs. “It’s just really nice when you see people come up to you and say, ‘Are you James Martin?’ and I say, ‘Yes I am’ and some people might be nervous, or very excited.”

James with An Irish Goodbye co-director Ross White at the Oscars

His success isn’t something he takes for granted though. “Because of my achievements, I can help people’s lives to be different,” he says.

These achievements aren’t limited to an Oscar, either. James’ film also took home a Bafta, and he’s an accomplished sportsman, having been both the vice-captain and the captain of his tag rugby team in Belfast.

“I do like my football, I do like my rugby, and I do like my golf,” he says. But would he ever chase the thrill of a Formula One car? “Definitely not, no!” he laughs. “Too dangerous for me."

James is Energia’s ambassador for Rugby for All: an initiative with Leinster Rugby to promote the sport among individuals with physical or learning disabilities, and when we meet, he is doing a photoshoot with some of Ireland’s top rugby stars.

But meeting celebrities is no big deal to the actor, especially when you remember that hundreds of Hollywood A-listers sang him ‘Happy Birthday’ at the Oscars.

So when it came time to join Leinster’s lineup for the campaign, he was anything but fazed. “It was really nice to meet them,” he says. “It was like talking to myself really! They’re very fit.”

Ultimately, Rugby for All aims to make it known that people of differing abilities have a place in the sport, something James says is happening elsewhere, too.

“Just to give other people a chance — I think that’s very lovely. Because when you give other people a chance, they can have their voices heard as well.”

When it comes to his next step, the charming actor is keeping his cards close to his chest: “I mean, we’ll just have to see what happens!”

But he does have a few projects in the pipeline, one of which is Fairview Park, a short film by UK director Ellie Hodgetts, recalling the 1982 murder of Declan Flynn.

“It is based on not a nice story,” James admits, “and it’s going to be a different project. But it’s really nice to do a job that I really love.”