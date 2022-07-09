From Dallas to Edgeworthstown – Bobby Ewing turns up in Longford Café

The couple also visited the house in Skeheen townland in county Mayo where Duffy’s great grandfather, Terence Duffy, lived before he emigrated in the 1800s.

Both are in Ireland this week seeking to trace Duffy’s Irish roots and to film a pilot episode of a new TV series which will air in the United States in 2023. The TV series, with the working title of Finding Ireland, will shine a spotlight on Ireland, from the rich culture to the spectacular scenery. Earlier this week Duffy visited Kilmovee, Co Mayo where he met some long-lost cousins. "It seems that just about everybody around here carries the surname Duffy," he said. The couple also visited the house in Skeheen townland in county Mayo where Duffy’s great grandfather, Terence Duffy, lived before he emigrated in the 1800s. Local parish priest, Fr. Joseph Gavigan said Patrick Duffy’s visit had boosted the spirit of the community. He added: "Patrick Duffy’s ancestors left Ireland in difficult times. Their success as emigrants is one of the positive stories about the exodus from Ireland in the 19th century". Duffy starred in the US soap Dallas from 1978 to 1991 as JR Ewing’s nicer brother Bobby. He took a brief break from the programme in 1985 before returning in 1986.