From cop killer to on-the-run rebel, Darren Cahill says there’s never been a better time for Irish actors

Cahill is rapidly establishing himself as a rising star of Irish acting

PLAYING gangland villains has become a familiar story for Irish actors — and Dubliner Darren Cahill has no problem embracing the niche.

The star, who shot to fame playing cop killer Davey Webb in the award- winning drama Red Rock and went on to build his profile in Vikings, is rapidly establishing himself as a rising star of Irish acting — not least with his key role in new Sky Max comedy drama Then You Run.

“You see how well shows like Kin have done and that will inspire more film and TV producers to look to Irish actors to play these [gangland] roles,” Darren tells Magazine+ of the purple patch in homegrown film and television.

“Of course, there is a lot more to Irish actors than gangland roles, and I’m just grateful to work in this industry.

“When I get scripts through, I’m never motivated by money and how much a role might be worth, as you only ever negotiate that when you get to the final stages before filming — you want to pick the right roles and thankfully, I have done that more often than not.

Darren Cahill in Then You Run

“After moving to London five years ago, I realised this was a job I really wanted to do and Vikings was massive for my career,” says the 32-year-old, who played King Aethelred on the hit show.

“When you look at the Oscar and Bafta nominations Irish actors had this year, we are doing so well and the success of someone like Paul Mescal shows how your career can lift off so quickly.

“People know we are great storytellers and I think Irish actors are getting more and more appreciated in the film industry.”

Continuing this Friday night, with three previous episodes available to binge, his latest small screen outing follows a close-knit group of rebellious London teenagers on a getaway in Rotterdam.

After the estranged dad of Tara (played by fellow Irish star Leah McNamara) is discovered dead, they find themselves on the run across Europe with three kilos of heroin and a host of deadly criminals snapping at their heels.

Based on Zoran Drvenkar’s novel You, the show’s original name had to be changed due to a clash with the popular Netflix series of the same title — but Darren is delighted by the outcome.

“Ferocious, uncivilised chaos and all at 100 miles per hour,” is his description of the eight-part drama.

“There’s also a lot of humour in there as well. It teeters on the edge of not taking itself too seriously and it definitely is a dark comedy,” he explains.

“Leah leads the Irish actors in this production and it was fantastic to be on set with so many Irish voices around.

“Having the Irish around adds to the humour in the show. I like the way we can carry off a gangland story with a little bit of smirk on the face, and we certainly see that with Then You Run.

“I never like looking at myself on screen but this was a fantastic production to be a part of and hopefully it is as fun to watch as it was to make.”