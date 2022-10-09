Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas goes viral with ‘I’m gay’ tweet before deleting post
In response to Casillas’ original tweet, hia former Spain team-mate Carles Puyol tweeted: “It’s time to tell our story, Iker.”
Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas has created a stir on Twitter with a post saying he is gay.
The brief message sent on Sunday quickly went viral and prompted widespread speculation.
“I hope I’ll be respected: I’m gay,” Casillas said, along with the hashtag “HappySunday,” also in Spanish.
Casillas did not elaborate on the message, leading some to question its meaning and even veracity. The post has since been deleted from the 41-year-old’s account.
The tweet came a day after Spanish media reported that he was in a relationship with a local actress.
That tweet has also been deleted from Puyol’s account.
