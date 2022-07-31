Former glamour model Kelly Brook marries Jeremy Parisi in Italy

The 42-year-old and Frenchman Jeremy Parisi said "I do” at a 19th century villa in the Italian port town Civitavecchia.

Last week, an insider told the Sun: "Kelly has thrown the kitchen sink at her wedding and it’s turning into quite an extravagant affair.

"She has booked the Villa Nota Pisani in central Italy for the ceremony and reception. It is a beautiful location and they fell in love with it as soon as they saw it.

"The ceremony is going to be really romantic but Kelly wants to give her family and pals a real party afterwards - and the drinks will be flowing all night.

"Kelly knows Jeremy is her soulmate and this is going to be her only wedding so she’s going all out. To her it is money well spent. Everything she ever wanted is becoming a reality."

Photos from the day show Kelly in her stunning ivory bridal gown with sheer lace detail.

Her hair was left down in soft curls while an intricate tiara and veil crowning her head.

The Rochester native invited a host of her A-List celebrity pals to see her walk down the aisle, including singer Kylie Minogue, and their closest family and friends also joined in on the fun

The former glamour model was unlucky in love prior to meeting her husband Jeremy, with a string of failed romances over the years.

She was previously engaged to actors Jason Statham and Billy Zane, as well as Gladiators star David “Tornado” McIntosh.

She also had high-profile relationships with rugby players Danny Cipriani and Thom Evans before finally settling down.

Kelly and Jeremy recently celebrated their seventh anniversary and live together in Kent.