Following the Kelis dating Bill Murray bombshell - we look at other ‘WTF celeb couples’

From Cher and Tom Cruise to Madonna and Tupac, these wacky pairings caused a stir

When it was revealed last week that actor Bill Murray was dating Milkshake singer Kelis, not one person reading the revelation thought to themselves, ‘Ah yeah, that makes sense!’

Of course, they are not the first celebs from very different worlds to hook up and shock us. And, hopefully, they won’t be the last.

Here is a list of our favourite ‘WTF couples’ through the years. Some are more unusual than others...

Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent

Chelsea regularly refers to Fiddy as one of her favourite exes, even though they only dated for two months back in 2010. She is still asked about him in interviews and says he was “a sweetheart” and “My friends loved hanging out with him. I loved hanging out with him. It was a pretty short-lived romance.”

Ashley Olsen and Lance Armstrong

Back in 2007, she was 21 and he was 36 and they had a six-month relationship. Incredibly, in his tell-all book years later, he revealed that he was warned by friends to stay away from her, as she’d be a bad influence that could damage his charity work. Yeah, Olsen was the biggest skeleton in his closet back in 2007.

Phoebe Dyvenor and Pete Davidson

Davidson is a serial dater of the world’s hottest women. But even we were shocked when he got together with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. The actress even brought him to Wimbledon before they went their separate ways and he ended up in the arms of Kim Kardashian.Tom Cruise and Cher

In the 1980s Tom Cruise and Cher had a short fling and it is a relationship that we simply cannot imagine ever happening. They hooked up at Madonna and Sean Penn’s wedding and later Cher revealed to Oprah that she was “crazy for him”, and it could have been a “great big romance”, but their schedules inevitably got in the way.

Madonna and slain Tupac

Speaking of Madonna, she has had her fair share of celebrity lovers — but in 1993 she got together with none other than Tupac and they dated in secret for over two years. It wasn’t until 2015 that Madonna opened up about the relationship in an interview with Howard Stern. In 2018, the singer teased an unreleased track that the pair collaborated on, but she’s never released it.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

She’s a has-been British pop star and he’s an Oscar-winning writer who’s also directed several major Marvel movies, so we were shocked when it was reported that Rita Ora and Taika Waititi were an item. Cue the over-the-top PDAs on Bondi Beach to officially announce their relationship before a secret wedding eliminated any doubt that they were just a gimmicky hook-up. The more we see of them the more we think it weirdly works.

​Seth MacFarlane and Emilia Clarke

The Family Guy creator and Game of Thrones badass dated for about six months over a decade ago. After their split, insiders revealed it was due to location challenges while she was away filming GoT, but she has also since spoken about how hard was to have strangers commenting about their relationship right to her face.

Liam Neeson and Helen Mirren dated between 1980 and 1985

​Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson

The unlikely power couple not only hooked up back in the day but were madly in love and even lived together for five years. The Oscar winner enjoyed Neeson’s particular set of skills from 1980 to 1985 before they both hit the big time!

Simon Cowell and Carmen Electra

The British former X Factor judge dated supermodel and Playboy cover girl Carmen Electra for a couple of months in 2012 — but she ended things after catching him in bed with another woman. Yes, you read that right. He allegedly cheated on her! The tryst resulted in Electra appearing on BGT as a guest judge too.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

This one is still fresh in our memories, and almost seems normal — but we can’t ignore the fact that in 2021 this revelation threw us a massive curveball. They met on the set of her film Don’t Worry Darling, and were together for nearly two years, even taking in a well-earned romantic break in Dublin ahead of Styles’ Aviva show. Sadly, it didn’t last.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff

Speaking of Don’t Worry Darling cast members, let’s not forget that time when Florence Pugh dated that lad from Scrubs, Zach Braff, who was 20 years older than her. They lasted three years but ultimately the age gap and work schedules got in the way of yet another crazy celeb couple lasting the distance.

Naya Rivera and David Spade

When two worlds collide. The late Glee actress had a short-but-public fling with David Spade (22 years older than her) in 2017, which was revealed when the pair were photographed wearing the face off each other by a pool while on vacation together in Hawaii. They hung out with Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, and their families — it’s unclear whether it was just a holiday romance or something more.

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin

The Oscar-winning actress and Coldplay singer isn’t a pairing that we could have predicted, but that didn’t stop them from hooking up on and off for about a year following his infamous “uncoupling” from Gwynnie.