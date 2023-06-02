Female boxer who joked Conor McGregor ‘manhandled’ her says she would have sex with him

‘Hahaha god ya’ll are killing me, what did I get myself into?’ before admitting that she would ‘f McGregor’ as he ‘seems like fun’

The Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges who recently shared an awkward encounter with Conor McGregor when she joked that he had “manhandled” her has admitted she would have sex with the UFC star.

In a game of “f***, marry, kill” the Aussie Blond Bomber said she would sleep with the Dubliner while killing British boxer Anthony Joshua.

Bridges met McGregor earlier this month at Katie Taylor's bout against Chantelle Cameron in the 3Arena in Dublin.

During a Q&A session with fans, Bridges engaged in a bout of a different kind when one fan asked who would she rather 'f***, marry or kill' out of McGregor, Joshua and American boxer Jaron Ennis.

Bridges laughed and said: “Hahaha god ya’ll are killing me, what did I get myself into?” before admitting that she would "f McGregor" as he "seems like fun".

Bridges opted to marry the 25-year-old Ennis who she called "sweet and quiet", leaving just Joshua as the kill, "because I've never met him," Bridges added. "Lol soz mate."

Bridges, world champion at featherweight, met McGregor, who has been with partner Dee Devlin since they were teenagers, as they watched Taylor lose to Cameron by majority decision.

The Blonde Bomber and the UFC superstar posed for several photos after they bumped into each other in the 3Arena that quickly went viral when they appeared online.

In one, the Dubliner is seen with his arm wrapped around Bridges.

On Wednesday, Bridges shared a photo of the pair together alongside the caption, 'cute pic' with her huge following online.

When one fan suggested, “he looks like he's manhandling you in every picture”, she responded: “'I felt like he was ngl. (not going to lie) Lol.”

Bridges was seemingly not offended, having posted several shots of them posing together on her various social media.

The 36-year-old is the current IBF bantamweight champion after beating her old foe Shannon O'Connell in December.

The contest was settled by technical knockout in the eighth round at the First Direct Arena, Leeds.

Bridges is a huge Leeds fan and recently joked that she would hand out her OnlyFans for free if they stayed in the Premier League.

Unfortunately for her fans, the Whites were relegated on the final day of the league season after losing 4-1 at home to Tottenham even though Everton's win against Bournemouth meant they would have gone down anyway.