Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

She died on Friday “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London”, her representatives said.

Famed fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81.

The pioneering fashion designer made a name for herself on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.

In a statement, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.

“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”