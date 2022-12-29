Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81
She died on Friday “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London”, her representatives said.
Famed fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81.
The pioneering fashion designer made a name for herself on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.
She died on Friday “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London”, her representatives said.
In a statement, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.
“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”
Today's Headlines
rip | Legendary Brazilian footballer Pelé dies aged 82
RIP | Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81
all at sea | Storm-battered sailors arrested in Spain after cops find four tonnes of cannabis on boat
Olé O Rei | How photo with Pelé helped late Sunday World columnist Jimmy Magee befriend a Brazilian
whelan n dealing | Kinahan gangster Graham ‘The Wig’ Whelan loses appeal over €75k seized by CAB
'Appalling' | Pakistani rapist freed from jail after marrying deaf victim who gave birth to his child
Mum's the word | Baz Ashmawy says he won’t be making mum Nancy (80) jump out of planes any more
'CRITICAL INJURIES' | Gardaí probe if man (20s) was stabbed with a broken bottle after row in Cork
Map life | Conor McGregor listed with Hitler, Putin, and Dracula on ‘map’ of Europe’s most famous people
'Exceptionally sad' | Last ditch attempt to trace family of Irishman who died in Birmingham for funeral