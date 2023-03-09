Fans troll Conor McGregor after he poses in Lamborghini at his Las Vegas ‘compound’

McGregor has been sharing the celebrity limelight in Sin City

Fans have taken hilarious pot shots at Conor McGregor after he was pictured pulling up to his plush Las Vegas “compound” in a Lamborghini.

McGregor, who is on Sin City where he is filming The Ultimate Fighter ahead of his long-awaited Octagon comeback against Michael Chandler has been spotted driving around in the high-end motor.

McGregor posted a picture on Twitter of himself pulling up to his Las Vegas house in a Lamborghini, alongside the caption: “My Las Vegas compound.”

His partner Dee was among those to comment on the post, writing: "Daddy’s home."

The Notorious likes his expensive cars which he often boasts about alongside his Lamborghini ‘super-yacht’.

But some fans shared the image which they doctored to show McGregor declaring his famous phrase ‘you’ll do f**kin’ nothin’ while also superimposing images of his arch rival Hasbulla onto a similar car.

McGregor meanwhile, has been sharing the celebrity limelight as he watched Jon Jones become UFC heavyweight world champion over the weekend alongside actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Oscar nominated actor was at the event filming a remake of the 1980s classic Road House in which McGregor will make his acting debut.

Gyllenhaal even had the chance to get in the Octagon, as he filmed a fight scene with former UFC star Jay Hieron, who acts as his opponent in the movie.

The fight finished with Gyllenhaal landing a flying knee on his opponent before he took his seat alongside McGregor to enjoy the rest of the action at UFC 285.

The Notorious is currently staying in Sin City with his fiancée Dee Devlin and their three young children as he works on the new series of the UFC's The Ultimate Fighter

McGregor is working as a coach on the programme against a team of fighters coached by Michael Chandler.

The Dubliner is set to face Chandler at some stage after September which will be his first time back in the Octagon since he was beaten by Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight in 2021.

He has since spent the last 19 months recovering from a broken leg.

UFC president Dana White has revealed that McGregor and Chandlers' relationship has soured recently.

“Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other and then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show," he said. "They do not like each other now, a lot of s*** went down on Friday. I don’t look at stuff that’s good for the show or things like that. Whatever happens, happens.

“The stuff that just happened shouldn’t have happened and I’m getting old, boys. I’m getting old. I would’ve been in there sooner back in the old days but not good… There was a lot of s*** that went down on Friday.”