Fans say Simon Cowell looks ‘unrecognisable’ in new video
The top judge (63) has previously admitted to dabbling in some plastic surgery, though social media users were shocked when they saw the video.
Simon Cowell has been the subject of much online debate after he debuted a new look in a video launching Britain’s Got Talent.
The top judge (63) has previously admitted to dabbling in some plastic surgery, though shocked social media users now say he is ‘unrecognisable.’
In the clip, the star tries to convince potential contestants to audition: "I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life. And it has. And maybe this time it's going to be you.
"So please audition now for next year's season and I look forward to meeting you."
He has been open about his past journey with plastic surgery.
"There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other,” he told The Sun.
“I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn't recognise it as me first of all.”
In April, the former X-Factor star revealed he decided to stop using botox and fillers when his son Eric (8) was “in hysterics.”
"Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero.
“But actually, for me now, a lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tonnes of water."
The star also went through a major weight loss journey after he suffered a big fall in 2017.
Plenty of drama has disrupted the early launch of Britain’s Got Talent which is set to air early next year.
Already, the judging panel is potentially one down while rumours circulate on whether David Walliams will continue.
The star has not yet announced his departure though after rumours of his use of derogatory comments made waves, punters believe his exit is imminent.
The comedian is under fire for allegedly describing an elderly contestant as a “c***” and making sexual remarks against another hopeful.
Read more
Walliams has since apologised profusely in the aftermath of the allegations.
"I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming,” he said.
"These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared.
"Nevertheless, I am sorry."
Today's Headlines
breaking: | Secret recording of Gerry Hutch conversations CAN be used in evidence, court rules
Shockwaves | Police probe if cross-border crime gang was behind shooting of man in Newry
new photos | Allen Leech and India Mullen film explosive scene for new show based on Ireland’s missing women
x-treme makeover | Fans say Simon Cowell looks ‘unrecognisable’ in new video
shooter's sentence | Former member of notorious Westies gang jailed for 18 years for shooting at two gardai
'nasty fracture' | Solicitor who fell on slippery decking in Dublin’s Horse Show House pub awarded €105k
'so happy' | Ryan Tubridy receives adorable letter from 7-year-old who ‘loved’ The Toy Show
court warning | Judge threatens to remove killer Graham Dwyer from courtroom after repeated interruptions
bail refused | Man allegedly left woman ‘covered in blood’ after forcing her into boot of car, court told
passport fraud | ‘Dapper Don’ Christy Kinahan facing four years in prison after being indicted in Spain