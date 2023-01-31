Fans react as Molly-Mae Hague reveals newborn daughter’s Disney inspired name

The Love Island star welcomed her first child with her boxer beau Tommy Fury last week and announced their new arrival yesterday.

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the name of newborn daughter.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the 23-year-old told fans that the couple took inspiration from a Disney classic when settling on a name for their little girl.

She shared a photo of the tot lying in her crib in front of a white neon sign bearing her new name – Bambi.

Bambi was joined in the cot by an adorable Bambi cuddly toy straight from the 1943 cartoon as giant cloud lights hung overhead.

Molly-Mae also gave fans a glimpse into her daughter’s nursery, an all-beige room void of colour complete with a cosy sofa and a figurine of the children’s cartoon rabbit Miffy.

The reality star simply captioned the post “Bambi” and added a white heart to match the room’s aesthetic.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to gush over the newborn, with Paris Fury, the wife of Tommy’s brother Tyson, leading the tributes.

She wrote: “Her name is just as cute as her. Loved seeing yous today she is absolutely perfect x”.

Fellow Love Islander Laura Anderson added: “Yayyy love it baby B”.

Others offered their congratulations to the couple, who met on the fifth series of Love Island back in 2019, once again.

One fan wrote: “Congratulations Molly and Tommy. The most meaningful part of your lives has just begun. Your baby girl will become your best follower in life.

“She will love you, not for looks, popularity, achievements, wealth or fame, but because you gave her life and first taught her what love is. You’ve been very blessed. Enjoy it all”.

Another said: “What a beautiful name, huge congratulations”.

While a third chimed in: “Such a gorgeous name for a gorgeous babygirl”.

Ahead of giving birth, Molly-Mae hinted that she chose the moniker “years and years ago” and that she would be choosing a “really, really unusual and different name” but gave no further details until now.

However, this didn’t stop her followers from speculating, with many believing that she had chosen the names Halo or Nephele for her little girl.

But one theorist correctly guessed Bambi’s name before Molly-Mae's big announcement today, claiming to have gotten the intel from a source close to the PrettyLittleThing Creative Director.

Taking to TikTok, they wrote: “I know the name. Somebody I know who is close to Molly's manager's family or something knows the name. It's Bambi”.