Fans believe they’ve cracked Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's ‘unusual’ baby name

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced the birth of their first child in an Instagram post on Monday.

The Love Island stars welcomed a baby girl last week and have been “overwhelmed with love” ever since.

The pair have given their combined 11.3 million followers a peek at their new life as parents through a series of black and white snaps and videos but have yet to reveal their little girl’s name.

Ahead of giving birth, Molly-Mae hinted that she chose the moniker “years and years ago” and that she would be choosing a “really, really unusual and a different name” - but gave no further details.

Molly-Mae has been sharing sweet moments with their newborn on Instagram.

However, this hasn’t stopped fans from speculating, with a handful of theories being thrown into the mix.

Many initially thought that the influencer and her boxer beau had settled on the name Halo after interior design company Neo Home shared a photo of 3D render of a nursery, which included a white neon sign of the word ‘Halo’ above the cot.

Fans theorised that the “hyper real” nursery model was designed for Molly-Mae as the 23-year-old is known for choosing white and grey interiors in her home.

But others weren’t so sure, pointing out that the chevron flooring and baby clothes shown in Neo Home’s post differs from Molly-Mae's photos.

“This isn’t @mollymae baby nursery. If you follow her account and her home account @mollymaison you’ll see she’s shared clips of her nursery and looks nothing like this,” one person commented.

Another said: “It’s not Mollys - different floor and her wardrobes have a double rail in each”.

Others think the reality couple may have drawn inspiration from a certain animated Disney character.

Taking to TikTok, one fan wrote: “I know the name. Somebody I know who is close to Molly's manager's family or something knows the name. It's Bambi”.

While a second added: “It's Bambi apparently”.

Another popular theory is that the couple have chosen a cloud-inspired name due to Molly-Mae's love for using the cloud emoji on social media.

Some believe that the baby is called Nephele after a nymph in Greek mythology formed from a cloud by Zeus.

And fans noticed that Instagram account with the handle @nephelefury has cropped up in recent days, which may have been set up on their daughter’s behalf.

However, neither Molly-Mae nor Tommy is following the private account, which only has 36 followers, meaning it has likely been set up by someone else.

Molly-Mae also previously squashed rumours about her baby’s name being related to clouds in a TikTok where she lip-synced to a sound saying: “Hmm… funny. But not funny ha-ha, funny weird.”

She wrote: “When people think they've cracked your baby name because you overuse an emoji”.

In the caption, she shared a cloud emoji and added: “I just think it's cute”.

Back in October, shortly after Molly-Mae and Tommy revealed their baby’s gender, Ladbrokes revealed that Princess and Destiny were leading the charge for a potential girl’s name, backed at 8/1.

Some punters hope that the pair name their daughter after their Irish Love Island co-star and pal, Maura Higgins, who is chalked up at 20/1.

Meanwhile, others think Molly-Mae and Tommy will opt for a family name and choose the moniker Paris, after the wife of Tommy’s brother Tyson, with odds standing at 10/1.

Some fans are even speculating that the couple could take inspiration from fellow reality star Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who named their second daughter Chicago – a name backed at 16/1.

Debbie, after Molly-Mae's mum, and Laura are also in the running at 25/1 and 33/1, respectively.