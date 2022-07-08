Famous pals of Aimee Connolly flock to Instagram to congratulate her as she gets engaged

The Sculpted By Aimee founder shared the exciting news with her 156k followers

Famous pals of Aimee Connolly have flocked to Instagram to congratulate her on her engagement

The Sculpted By Aimee founder shared the exciting news with her 156k followers, as she announced her boyfriend John Greene had proposed on their holiday to Mexico.

She wrote: “Last night while waiting on the sunset in Holbox, I said yes.”

Irish influencer Louise Cooney commented: “Oh my goddd! Congrats.”

James Patrice wrote: “YESSSSSSSSSSS.. Absolutely fabulous.”

Muireann O'Connell added: “Ahh Aimee! Huge congratulations to you and John!!! This is fab!

Congratulations you two love birds,” Oonagh O Hagen said.

Angela Scanlon declared: “Aghhhhh congrats beauty x

Aimee launched her cosmetics brand in 2016, and sells a range of makeup brushes, palettes, lipsticks, lashes, foundations, and instant tan.

As the chief executive and owner of the popular make-up brand Sculpted by Aimee, Connolly (29) has become extremely successful at a young age.

While she is driven and self-motivated, Aimee said her ambition comes from her estate agent mother, Clare (62) who has been a huge influence on her.

“As I get older I realise that a lot of my inner belief has come from my mum,” she said previously.

“She was a single mum who raised me on her own, and she went through financial challenges in the last recession and persevered through them. Then she started a new business in her fifties. She is the most resilient, hard-working woman I have ever met.”