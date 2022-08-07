Famous and beautiful women who have been cheated on by their celebrity partners

Reports in America claim Emily Ratajkowski (31) has split from actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she married in February 2018, and is now seeking a divorce.

"Why go out for hamburgers when you can have steak at home?”

That’s what Emily Ratajkowski and an array of gorgeous women are no doubt thinking to themselves because of the cheating ways of their partners.

Model and actress Emily became a global phenomenon just over nine years ago thanks to her twerking in Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’.

But following reports of her husband cheating on her, Emily now appears to be with her family at their home near Bantry, Co Cork.

Emily’s parents John and Kathleen own a home there and the beauty has been posting pictures from there of her dad with her one-year-old son Sylvester.

Emily is not the only dazzling lady to find whom she thought was the love of her life straying elsewhere, Let’s have a look at a few more.

Burlesque strip artist Dita Von Teese split from former lover Peter Sarsgaard after she found out she found out he was having a steamy affair with supermodel Shalom Harlow.

Dita, who was once married to singer Marilyn Manson, dated actor Sarsgaard until she found out the American was having a fling with the Canadian model-turned actress.

"She was someone I am a big fan of, and we have since sat next to each other at a fashion show and talked about it,” said Dita (49).

"In fact, she admitted that he cheated on her, too. It's something that happens to every girl at some point. The way I see it was that if he hadn't done it, I wouldn't have got together with Marilyn."

Von Teese – whose real name is Heather Renée Sweet - has been in a relationship with graphic designer Adam Rajcevich since 2014, while Sarsgaard is now married to actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, with whom he has two daughters.

Halle Berry was on top of the world in the early 2000s as the first black actress to win an Oscar, which she won for ‘Monster’s Ball’.

She was also married back then to Eric Benét, whom she first met while attending a concert in Los Angeles, and although sparks did not initially fly she developed feelings for him after the had been swapping emails for more than a year.

The couple tied the knot and also adopted Benét’s daughter India, who lost her mother in a car accident when she was just 15 months old.

But rumours began that Benét was unfaithful, with an angry Berry even threatening to sue one publication for printing what she thought were false stories.

Benét eventually owned up about his infidelity and even entered treatment for sex addiction in an attempt to save his marriage. But it was not enough and in that year 2003 she filed for divorce.

“I’ve learned that when I see a flag in a relationship next time, recognise it as a flag. Don’t think ‘Oh, that’s just a shadow. That’s a flag,” Halle (55) told Oprah Winfrey a year after the split. “And when I look back at our relationship, I saw the flags. I didn’t see flags of sexual addiction, but I did see flags of something not right.”

In November 2009 Tiger Woods was injured in a nasty crash outside his home in Florida and although it has never been proven rumours at the time was that he was fleeing his enraged wife who was chasing him after hearing of yet another affair.

It emerged at the time that the gold legend was having an affair with nightclub manager Rachel Uchitel.

Shortly after reports of the fling Woods crashed his car outside his home at 2am, with rumours his gorgeous wife Elin Nordegren had confronted him and he tried to flee.

Woods later admitted he had sex with several women during his eight years of marriage to Swedish beauty Elin (42).

"I was unfaithful, I had affairs and I cheated. What I did was unacceptable," he said. "I hurt my wife, my kids, my mother, my wife's family, my friends, my foundation and kids all around the world who admired me."

In August 2010, Woods and Nordegren announced they would be getting a divorce. Since 2017 Tiger (46) has been in a relationship with restaurant manager Erica Herman, while Ellen has been dating American football player Jordan Cameron, with whom she had a son in 2019.

Liz Hurley and Hugh Grant were for much of the 1990s the golden couple of the British acting world.

But all that fell apart when the actor infamously got caught by police in Los Angeles with prostitute Divine Brown.

The 61-year-old recalled he was in a “bad frame of mind” over his 1995 movie ‘Nine Months when he went off the rails with the hooker, getting caught giving her $60 for oral sex in his car.

“Last night I did something completely insane,” he said in a statement at the time. “I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say.”

Having first met in 1987, the couple separated in 2000.

Grant has five children with two women – he is currently in a relationship with Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein, with whom he has three kids.

In 2002 Liz had son Damian with American businessman Steve Bing. She later married and divorced an Indian businessman, as well as afterwards getting engaged to Australian cricket player Shane Warne, who died earlier this year.

Former model Yvonne Connolly split from Ronan Keating after 14 years of marriage, several months after it was revealed that he and dancer Francine Cornell had been having an affair.

The singer and dancer became lovers while working together on tours and Yvonne found out about the affair in 2010 when she saw messages between the pair on a secret phone Ronan had hidden at their Malahide mansion.

The couple had three children before their split.

Yvonne (48) is now in a long-term relationship with cameraman John Conroy while Ronan (45) married Australian TV producer Storm Uechtritz, with whom he has two children. Francine has also moved on, marrying a celebrity hair stylist in recent years.

Sienna Miller was engaged to Alfie co-star Jude Law when she was in her early 20s.

But in 2005 it emerged Law has cheated on her with nanny Daisy Wright, who had looked after with the children he had with ex Sadie Frost.

Actors Sienna Miller and Jude Law

Daisy gave lurid details of her affair, which spurred Sienna into leaving the actor a year later, and after rekindling in 2009, split up once again in 2011.

Law (49) now has six children from various women and is currently dating Phillipa Coad, who two years ago gave birth to their first and his sixth child.

Sienna (40) is now a mum-of-one, having had a daughter with actor Tom Surridge, whom she split from in 2015.