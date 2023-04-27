Family left devastated at death of Kim Kardashian lookalike after plastic surgery

OnlyFans star Christina Ashten Gourkani who was also known as Ashten G died in hospital in California last Thursday

The family of a Kim Kardashian lookalike who died after a massive heart attack following a plastic surgery procedure have spoken of their “living nightmare”.

OnlyFans star Christina Ashten Gourkani who was also known as Ashten G died in hospital in California last Thursday, April 20, while in recovery from the procedure.

The heartbroken family of the 34-year-old shared the news online as they launched a GoFundMe page in a bid to help pay for her funeral next week.

In a statement on the page, the family expressed their shock and sadness at the news, as well as a description of what had happened.

It reads: "It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani."

The page also describes the moment they received a phone call from another family member who was “frantically screaming and crying” that Gourkani was dying.

It was a call that they said “instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives”.

As of Wednesday morning, $3,590 has been raised out of the $40,000 fundraising goal.

Tributes have poured in for the American model and OnlyFans star wh often posted her pictures on her Instagram, where she has 618,000 followers.

Fellow OnlyFans model Mary Magdalene paid tribute to Gourkani on her Instagram story, writing, “I don’t know her, [but] I would always just randomly see her on Instagram and think she was really pretty but that is so sad she just died from plastic surgery.”

“It is so scary because you really just never know when you’re going to die from [risky surgery],” she continued, and shared that she gets scared every time she gets a procedure done.

Fellow OnlyFans model Maddison Fox said: “I’m so so crushed to hear of your loss, gone too soon.

“Ashten was beautiful just as her natural self.”

Influencer Kristhin Gomez added: “I still can’t believe it.

“When I saw your story I was hoping it wasn’t true... we will miss you so much. Always alive in our hearts.”