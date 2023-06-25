Fair City actor Johnny Ward thrilled to have pal Cliona O’Hagan perform at his wedding

Johnny getting down on one knee to propose to Brenda at Christmas 2021

ACTOR Johnny Ward feels like he’s “hit the jackpot” after snaring Cliona Hagan to perform at his wedding on Saturday week.

Former Fair City star Johnny and country singer Cliona became friends after both appeared on the same season of Dancing With The Stars in 2019.

Johnny (36) will marry hairstylist Brenda Murphy in Kilcullen Co Kildare. And he says Brenda’s family are even more thrilled than he is that Cliona has agreed to not only be a guest but to be the star performer at the nuptials afterwards at the Westgrove hotel in Clane, Co Kildare.

Cliona Hagan

“I can’t wait for that,” raves Johnny, who played Ciaran Holloway on the hit soap and also starred as Ciaran in Love/Hate. “So many people are really going to be excited for that.

“Cliona is probably the one person I talk to from Dancing with the Stars; herself and Peter Stringer. I’m very close with all of them, we had a really good year. I’m just delighted that she can actually do the entertainment because I know she’s flat out at the moment.

“Cliona got married last year. I was raging because I actually couldn’t attend her wedding.

“Cliona is absolutely massive down here with Brenda’s family and friends. I know they will lose it to see her.”

Johnny as Ciaran with Heather (Una Kavanagh) in Fair City.

The couple have other acts lined up for the bash, at which 160 people are expected.

“I think myself and Brenda have forgotten about us. We really want everyone to have a good time because it’s a long time coming, and obviously with the lockdown there was a massive backlog of weddings in the Westgrove hotel, so we were lucky to get the date,” he explains.

“We have a magician, Steve Spade. I always find the most boring part of a wedding is everyone is waiting to sit down and people are kind of hanging around for two hours.

“We have a guy outdoors, Conor McGrath, who’s is a saxophonist. Then we have Stella Bass, who is going to do a classical part indoors.

“Day two we have rebel musical, obviously being a Celtic fan. And a bit of karaoke later on.”

Besides Cliona, there will be a few others the couple will be delighted to see.

“My best friend is my best man, Darren Molloy. Stephen O’Leary (Zak Dillon) from Copper Face Jacks the Musical and Fair City, he is one of my groomsmen as well,” adds Johnny.

“Amelia (Stuart Clarke, who played Katy O’Brien in Fair City) will definitely be there. It’s the least she could do, I kidnapped her for two and a half years, she could at least attend my wedding!

“A couple from Ultimate Hell Week, Pete the builder, and Eric Donovan as well. Loads from Copper Face Jacks the Musical as well. A few people from Fair City, I’ve become friends with behind the scenes and on props and that kind of stuff and work in RTÉ.”

Johnny will be raising a toast to his late father John, who passed away from cancer when he was on Dancing With The Stars.

Johnny’s stint on Dancing with the Stars in 2019

“Even at the stag, Darren my best friend, he organised it. And we did a little celebration drink for my father and I’m sure we’ll do the same again. My mum [Cathy] now, I’m sure she will replace him, she’s not a shy woman and I’m sure she’ll have a lot to say!”

Johnny is the youngest of his family, and the second to get married after his sister Maureen in the late 1980s.

“Brenda will be the last in her family to get married, we are both the babies in each family,” he adds. “Her brother got married first and then her sister Karen, she got married.

“Her sister Karen is like a celebrity down here, she runs a place called Karen’s Hair Design. Brenda runs it in Dunlavin and her sister Karen would run it in Kildare main town.

“Brenda’s dad Joe will be giving her away, watched on by her mum Marion.”

Johnny is originally from Walkinstown, Dublin and he is spending half of his time there and the other half in Brenda’s homestead in Kilcullen while they prepare to get their main place.

“She has put so much thought into the wedding, literally since I got down on one knee at Christmas 2021,” he says.

“All we have been thinking about and prioritising is the wedding. Everyone has been really bending over backwards to help us, and you know there’s not many days you can honestly say you’re going to fill a while room.

“It’s going to be different, because obviously you’re used to big groups of people when you’re on stage or you’re on a set or something like that, but when it’s actually people you know and you can really personalise with it — we just can’t wait.

“I was on to one of the groomsmen this week for an hour and a half and he was giving me a couple of tips, because he got married only himself recently. We are super delighted.”

Johnny remembers the first time he bumped into Brenda, which was in February 2021 when they were both out separately for a walk in The Curragh.

“It was very much in the news to keep social distancing and all that kind of stuff during lockdown,” he remembers.

Panto

“I remember we were doing the panto, we got shut down. At the time I just went out, cleared my head. It was a lovely day and Brenda had the same intentions, and it was just something like ‘I don’t actually know anyone down here in Kilcullen’, so it was like ‘how are you?’

“It started from there. I said a couple of words, she said a couple back and we just started walking. I said ‘I see you’re walking the same way as me, I’m not going to bite’ kind of stuff.

“Then we finished our walk 45 minutes later and I said ‘are you actually from here?’ She said she was from old Kilcullen and that she was living in her sister’s house during lockdown.

“I said ‘oh yeah where’s that?’. We had mutual friends. I said ‘look I don’t usually do this, but it would be great to catch up again and do some social distancing walking’. Then one thing led to another, then eventually we were dating and then we got engaged.”

Asked if he fancied her and whether it was love at first sight, Johnny replies with a smile.

“I did but I didn’t think it would go anywhere,” he admits.

“The thing about Brenda is she’s not only a beautiful looking person, but she is just a really, really kind soul and very magnetising as well, and somebody that I fell very much in love with.”