Ex Smiths singer Morrissey mouths off after Dublin flight is diverted to Shannon

Morrissey, in a blue suit and his back to the camera, on the flight

Former Smiths singer Morrissey let his Big Mouth strike again after he found himself stranded on BA flight to Dublin that had been diverted to Shannon because of bad weather.

The agitated star was filmed demanding to be let off the plane when it landed in Shannon “as he didn't want to be hanging around in [a] coffin” for hours.

Morrissey (63) who had a string of hits in the 80s as front man with the iconic British band, was seen arguing with a crew member who tells him: “We have to put the paperwork in the computer, close the door and then off we go.”

Witnesses on the flight told MailOnline that Morrissey demanded to speak to the captain as the plane remained at Shannon for two hours.

In a video clip Morrissey, who was sitting in the business class section, is seen slow clapping as the captain apologises for the delay.

The captain comes on the intercom to thank passengers, “for your patience and also your applause, we really appreciate it up here at the front. We are doing everything we can to get the aircraft back to Dublin as quickly as we can.”

Morrissey, who is dressed in a blue suit, is then seen telling crew: “What? What? This means nothing.”

After the plane resumes its journey the pilot is heard briefing passengers ahead of landing on weather conditions at Dublin.

Morrissey is again seen and heard clapping the announcement.

The captain adds: “As I say thank you again for your patience, at the end of the flight, I will be at the front of the aircraft, if you have any questions or comments I will be happy to answer those.

“Please don't take it out on our lovely crew, we are doing all we can as I've said many times, to get you to Dublin as soon as we can. Thank you again for your patience.”

A fellow passenger told Mail online: “I didn't realise it was Morrissey at first until someone told me and then I recognised him. He was slow handclapping the pilot and the crew and being really disrespectful to all of them.

“The pilot announced we had to go to Shannon because of thunderstorms in Dublin and we must have been on the ground for two hours before we took off again.

“He was standing at the front talking to the captain for a bit who was trying to calmly explain to him there was nothing that could be done and we had to wait for the weather to clear.

“Every time the captain made an announcement Morrissey would just start jeering and slow hand clapping him. I thought it was really boorish and rude of him.'

According to Mailonline, flight tracking apps show the flight, BA0824, take off from Heathrow and then landing at Shannon at 8.07pm after being diverted because of the weather.

At 9.37pm it took off before landing in Dublin, 35 minutes later, at 10.15 two hours and twenty minutes behind schedule where he left the flight without any further incident.

Morrissey was playing two shows at Dublin’s Vicar Street over the weekend. A controversial figure throughout his long career, has spoken out on a wide range of issues including animal rights, veganism, royalty and politics.

In 2020 he appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a For Britain badge - a far right political party,

On Coronation Day, Morrissey posted a picture of King Charles on his official website, wearing a crown and a plaster over his mouth and a caption alongside read: 'What is fact is not fact, and what is true is not true.'

In the 1980s Morrissey had string of hits with The Smiths, including The Boy With The Thorn in His Side, Everyday is Like Sunday and Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now.

Since going solo he has carved a successful career and has an Ivor Novello award for Outstanding Contribution to British music.