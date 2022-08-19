Eve Hewson and Sharon Horgan dress up to the nines for premiere of new comedy-drama

‘I had to change my Christmas Eve plans and make the tape. I had a Zoom with Sharon’

Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson and Sharon Horgan dressed up to the nines for the premiere of Bad Sisters in London on Thursday evening.

The actresses were joined by their co-star Anne-Marie Duff alongside the rest of the cast at the BFI Southbank cinema to celebrate the release of the new eight-part series.

Eve (31) wore a semi-sheer bedazzled dress over a cropped top and completed her outfit with a pair of slashed metallic silver trousers.

She donned black platform heels and piled her hair on top of her head that boosted her height.

Sharon (52) meanwhile, went for a chic all-black ensemble consisting of a satin blouse and matching smart trousers while Anne-Marie opted for a colourful dress with striking orange and floral patterned sections.

Other guest included Abbie Quinnen, who kept it classy in a printed waistcoat and matching trousers.

Eve plays Becka in the new series, one of the Garvey sisters who seemingly work together to kill the abusive husband of elder sibling Grace, played by former Shameless star Anne-Marie.

Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Anne-Marie Duff, Saise Quinn, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Eva Birthistle and Daryl McCormack attend the "Bad Sisters" London Premiere at BFI Southbank — © Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Sharon takes on the role of one of the other sisters, Eva, whilst Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene play Ursula and Bibi Garvey.

Despite her growing reputation as a talented actress, Eve recently revealed how she dislikes watching herself on screen.

However, she made an exception after filming Bad Sisters, explaining the claimed the show is so well written that she couldn't resist watching it.

Appearing on Thursday's edition of This Morning, she said: “I was on my Christmas holidays and they sent me this and I was like, I don’t want to make an audition tape today but then I read it.

“I had to change my Christmas Eve plans and make the tape. I had a Zoom with Sharon.”

She also offered he take on the new comedy-drama “It’s about five Irish sisters who hate one of the sisters’ husbands because he’s a terrible human being and so they decide to kill him.

“All these things happen, they fail many times, but you know he’s dead from the first episode

Last month, Eve was spotted filming in her hometown of Dublin taking part in the John Carney directed flick Flora and Son, in which she stars alongside American actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Sharon also previously revealed how she had to watch the filming of her new series from her sickbed when she was struck down with Covid during the pandemic.

The Catastrophe actress told of her trials of trying to film the series during the lockdown.

She told her Instagram followers: “We went into first lockdown writing this and had the difficult pleasure of filming for ten months in this time of covid across England, Northern Ireland, and Ireland.

“It was a mammoth undertaking only made possible by a cast and crew that could win medals for endurance.

“At one point I had the out-of-body experience of lying in bed with covid in London watching all the gang (and a stand-in wearing a wig) filming without me in Ireland.”

But she told her Instagram followers it was also “such a joy”.

“I got to work opposite and be a family with the wonderful Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson.

“This is the story of the Garvey sisters, my Bad Sisters, and their families, their friends, their foes.”