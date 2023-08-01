Euphoria star Angus Cloud died a week after burying his father in Ireland

The 25-year-old passed away on Monday at his family’s home in Oakland, California.

Euphoria star Angus Cloud had attended his father’s funeral in Ireland just days before his death.

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, passed away on Monday at his family’s home in Oakland, California.

The actor, who played drug dealer Fezco O’Neill on the HBO series, is survived by his mother Lisa Cloud and 23-year-old twin sisters, Molly and Fiona.

Although he grew up in California, many of Angus’ family members hailed from Ireland.

His late father Conor Joseph Hickey grew up in Ashbourne, Co Meath and was a former captain of Ashbourne RFC and member of the O’Connell Cup winning team in 1979.

Life of Angus Cloud

He moved to the US in the 1980s, where he started a family with wife Lisa.

Conor passed away on May 18 in California after a short battle with cancer, leaving his family with “devastating grief”.

A memorial service for Conor took place at Emeryville Marina, San Francisco Bay on May 31.

He was laid to rest in his native Ireland last month, with Angus travelling over for the funeral.

In one of his final Instagram posts, he paid tribute to his late dad and wrote: “miss u breh”.

According to TMZ, Oakland Police Department responded to a 911 call at 11.30am on Monday reporting a “possible overdose”.

Cloud was pronounced dead at the scene although the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

In a statement on Monday, the Euphoria star’s family confirmed his death and said that he “intensely struggled” with the loss of his father.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud was one of the breakout stars of Euphoria, appearing in both series of the Sam Levinson-directed drama alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

He often acted in scenes opposite his onscreen partner in crime Ashtray, played by Javon Walton.

Sharing a picture of the pair on Instagram, Walton wrote: “Rest easy brother” and later “forever family.”

HBO said in a statement: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud.

“He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya’s younger sister Gia Bennett in the series, shared a clip of Cloud laughing on the show to her Instagram Story, captioning it: “The tears just won’t stop.”

In a statement shared with US outlets, Euphoria director Levinson said: “There was no-one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.

“He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched.

“I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”