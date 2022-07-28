Emily Ratajkowski visits family in Ireland in wake of reported marriage split

Emily's parents John and Kathleen have long lived in the area and in 2013, Emily described Ireland as her “second home”

Emily Ratajkowski has apparently flown home to be with her parents, John and Kathleen in West Cork in the wake of her reported marriage break-up.

The supermodel is believed to be with her son, Sylvester, in Bantry where she has fled to escape US media attention that claimed she had left her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard amid allegations of cheating.

The five-foot-seven beauty, who rose to fame after appearing in the music video for Robin Thicke's controversial hit, Blurred Lines, in 2013, posted two pictures on Instagram of Sly on Sunday.

The one-year-old can be seen standing outside a country house, while another picture shows him dipping his feet into the sea with his grandparents.

She captioned the post: "Sly’s grandparents."

The New York Post’s Page Six gossip column claims the model has sought the comfort of her family although Emily and Sebastian have yet to make any comment on the split rumours.

Emily's parents John and Kathleen have long lived in the area and in 2013, Emily described Ireland as her “second home”.

Emily Ratajkowski's alleged sexual assault and other A-list scandals

Model Emily Ratajkowski gives shoutout to Bantry in Cork at Met Gala

Emily Ratajkowski sponsors local teenage basketball team in Cork

Last year she even sponsored the local Bantry Basketball Club and revealed how she “absolutely loves Ireland” as “one of the most beautiful places on earth”.

“I have strong ties here,” she had said. “Both my grandmothers are from Ireland and I have spent every summer in Bantry since my father, who is an artist, had the romantic idea 20 years ago to buy an old farmhouse on the west coast and renovate it.

"I go back any time I get the opportunity and I have many friends who I still hang out with in the local pubs. I have great childhood memories cow-tipping, going off and getting lost in the bog for hours and coming home covered in dirt.

"I love the pubs – the fact that you can find all ages there. It's so easygoing, an old man could be dancing with a young girl having a bit of fun and no one bats an eyelid. It's so relaxed and everyone is so friendly. I'm more of a Smithwicks or Bulmers girl than a pint of Guinness."

It has been reported that Emily and Sebastian were last spotted together mid-June while on vacation in Italy.

They appeared in good spirits as they relaxed on Porto Ercole beach together and both were among the many celebrity guests at Ari Emanuel's wedding to Sarah Staudinger in St. Tropez in late May.

On Monday, May 23, they were spotted touching down in Nice ahead of the Cannes Film Festival but Ratajkowski first sparked breakup rumors just weeks ago, when she was seen going for a stroll in New York with the couple's son, and did not wear her wedding ring.