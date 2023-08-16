‘Embarrassed’ Kerry Katona reveals how many men she’s slept with in candid interview

The Atomic Kitten singer (42) who has also revealed how she has made more than one million pounds stripping off

An “embarrassed” Kerry Katona has revealed how many men she’s really slept with, in a candid interview.

The Atomic Kitten singer (42) who has also revealed how she has made more than one million pounds stripping off, said that even though she is this “gobby girl” she gets shy about her bedroom antics.

Kerry was talking with former Gogglebox stars Joe and George Baggs on their Not My Baggs podcast when Joe revealed that his younger brother recently lost his virginity.

The brothers then asked the mum-of-five about her sex life, but Kelly demurred, saying she "blushes” when talking about it.

Kerry said: "I get quite embarrassed about that, you can ask my manager.

"Because I'm loud and lary and I've done page 3 and I've done OnlyFans, I've been a lap dancer...

"I can laugh and joke about it but I remember Duncan from Blue came up to me and was like 'you know what a threesome is like don't you Kerry?'," she explained.

"I went 'NO!'"

She added: "I can be open about it but I do blush a little bit. I heard some stories on Wheel of Misfortune and I don't even know what to say to that!

"I'll play the character of Kerry Katona and be this gobby girl, which I am gobby.

Admitting she's “quite embarrassed” discussing the subject because people have the “wrong perception” of her, Kerry told Joe and George: "Everyone I've slept with I've married".

The mum-of-five has had three different husbands and is currently engaged to Ryan Mahoney. Kerry was married to ex-Westlife star Brian McFadden from 2002 to 2004 and shares two daughters with the singer - Lilly-Sue, 19, and Molly, 21.

After splitting up from Brian, she married taxi driver Mark Croft on Valentine's Day in 2007. Kerry went on to give birth to their two children, daughter Heidi and son Maxwell, but it was not long until the pair's relationship turned sour.

When Kerry left Mark and met George Kay, and the pair welcomed baby girl Dylan-Jorge together, before getting engaged and then marrying in 2014. However, the marriage began to crumble as Kerry allegedly had enough of the rugby league player's party lifestyle and booted him out.

George tragically passed away in July 2019, aged 39, after eating “a large quantity of cocaine” at a Holiday Inn in Cheshire.

Kerry is currently engaged to her fiancé Ryan Mahoney, who she started dating in 2018.

The Atomic Kitten star is now focusing on her future, which appears to include a successful career as an OnlyFans model.

The hard-working telly star who has been grafting in the entertainment industry for 25 years, recently told The Sun that she's made well over a million.

Kerry said: "Yeah, I’ve made more than that. I can’t put a figure on it. I’m a billionaire!!

"I will give myself credit. I am a grafter, I came from a foster home, went to eight schools, got clothes off car boot sales, was a lap-dancer, got in a girl band, became face of Iceland, became a millionaire, went bankrupt, lost it all, became a millionaire again and went bankrupt again, then became a millionaire again. Who does it?"