Elon Musk shares bizarre bedside photo of Coke and guns

Elon Musk has given Twitter an insight into the strange state of his bedside table, featuring a collection of guns and cans of Coke.

The Tesla boss captured the ring-stained table in a tweet with the simple caption: “My bedside table”.

On it, there are four cans of sugar-free Diet Coke, an almost empty bottle of water, a pistol, a revolver in an ornate box depicting the American Civil War and a type of Tibetan bell.

Musk added: “There is no excuse for my lack of coasters.”

The billionaire recently bought Twitter in a controversial $44 billion deal.

He has had a rocky start, as reports of mass layoffs from the company tainted his takeover.

Earlier this month the social media firm, which employs over 500 people in Dublin and over 7,000 globally, revealed plans to cut up to half of its workforce.

Musk had previously told investors he intended to lay off employees until Twitter had just over 2,000 workers.

He has decided to make major changes to how the platform works, including with the ‘verification’ system.

Previously, a celebrity or other public figure would need to prove their identity and their worthiness for having a ‘verified’ blue tick on their profile.

Now, Musk is rolling out a complex new plan to give three types of Twitter ticks.

"'Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not). Painful, but necessary,” he said on Twitter.

Individuals get blue ticks if they sign up to pay $8 per month.

A test-run of this subscription model required Musk to make updates, as the platform quickly descended into chaos when users began purchasing verified ticks to impersonate companies and public figures.