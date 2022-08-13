Ellen DeGeneres leads tributes to ex-girlfriend Anne Heche following her tragic death

The 53-year-old has been declared legally dead

Ellen DeGeneres has led tributes to ex-girlfriend Anne Heche following her tragic death.

The 53-year-old was in a coma following a car crash which took place on August T

She remained in hospital on a ventilator after she was dragged from the wreckage which went up in flames by firefighters who spent over an hour extinguishing the blaze.

Heche later died in hospital just one week later, after a rep for the star originally said she was expected to make a full recovery.

She was declared legally brain dead but is being kept on life-support in a bid to donate her organs to potential matches.

Ellen DeGeneres lead tributes to the Hollywood star, who she dated for three years from 1997 to 2000.

“This is a sad day,” she said. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love."

Anne's ex-husband James Tupper shared on Instagram a simple “Love You Forever.”

A-lister Robert De Niro said: "I’m very sad to hear of the tragic passing of Anne Heche. She was a wonderful actress and I enjoyed working with her tremendously in ‘Wag the Dog’” Sad!Sad!Sad!"

Director James Gunn added: "Honest to God, I think maybe the best acting performance I’ve ever seen in my life was Anne Heche in PROOF on Broadway. #RIP.”

Heche crashed into a garage and was pictured looking dazed as a bottle with a red cap sat in the car’s front cup holder.

Video footage captured on a Ring doorbell and published by TMZ shows her blue car speeding down the road in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles.

Seconds later the vehicle is heard crashing into the garage.

In another video from the scene of the garage crash, a man is heard demanding that the driver gets out of the car before she reverses and screeches away at speed around the corner and out of sight.

Moments later she went on to veer into an apartment complex which caused her vehicle burst into flames.

Images from the scene showed Heche with severely charred clothing as she was rushed to the hospital for treatment.