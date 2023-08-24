‘Elf’ actor Will Ferrell visits Dublin seafood restaurant as his Irish culinary tour continues

“He is funny in the movies and in real life, great to see it.”

Will Ferrell has popped up again in another Dublin eatery, this time in Temple Bar's renowned ‘Rosa Madre’ seafood restaurant, a location referred to as “Italian as Ferrari.”

It is believed Will is going to attend the US college football classic in the Aviva this weekend.

Dublin is playing host to two games, with the clash of rivals Notre Dame and Navy on Saturday, August 26, followed by Georgia Tech and Florida State on August 28.

“Tonight we had the pleasure to have for dinner Mr Will Ferrell, and have to say he was great fun he is funny in the movies and in real life great to see it,” Luca De Marzio, owner of ‘Rosa Madre’ captioned his image.

'Rosa Madre' in Crow Street

Friends were quick to respond: “I love him!” “I was just yards away from one of my all time favourites. Give me a shout when he returns,” “Omg !!! Elf in Rosa Madre !!!”, “Oh man… serious FOMO… that’s one for a frame x” , “Party in my pants!” , “Wow....delighted for you all x” and “What a guy!”

Rosa Madre is considered one of the most authentic Italian restaurant in Dublin. They specialise in fresh fish, delivered daily by local suppliers.

Celeb hotspot

"Our seafood cuisine is characterized by the simple quality of the catch. We place our orders, with local fishermen during the night, directly from the port where the fish is delivered to ensure we always get the freshest product available,” management say.

Luca De Marzio also recently hosted musician Dave Grohl in his restaurant, highlighting just how much his venue ‘rocks.’

Will was again seen wearing Swedish clothing in Dublin. Already this week, the ‘buddy the Elf’ actor was pictured wearing a Swedish soccer training top in ‘Hellfire’ restaurant on Westmoreland Street.

Classy interior

Will's wife, Viveca Paulin, is Swedish, so he can speak the language and they own a summer house in Gnesta, south-west of Stockholm.

The Hollywood star is also no stranger to the island of Ireland as he was a surprise guest in Thurles for the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final between Cork and Galway last year.

It’s also said that he has Irish heritage relating back to county Longford.

Sportscaster Dan Patrick and Will Ferrell

Additionally, Will has also been snapped enjoying a whiskey tasting session with sportscaster Dan Patrick in The Whiskey Reserve, in Temple Bar.

The newly opened establishment, which is owned by Dublin’s iconic The Temple Bar Pub, is known for its extensive collection of premium and rare whiskeys.

"It was an absolute pleasure to host Will Ferrell and Dan Patrick here with us at The Whiskey Reserve," said Tom Cleary, owner of The Whiskey Reserve.

"Their enthusiasm was infectious, and it was evident that they share a genuine passion for the craft behind each bottle of premium Irish whiskey stocked here at The Whiskey Reserve."

The celebrity visitors didn't just partake in whiskey tasting; Will and Dan reportedly mingled with numerous members of the public throughout their evening.