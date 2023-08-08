‘Éire loves Sinéad’ – Sign on Bray Head was our way to say welcome home

‘Ireland won’t be the same without her,’ says artist behind tribute

The ‘Éire loves Sinéad’ sign on Bray Head in Co Wicklow and, right, one of its creators, Richard Seabrooke, who was a fan of the late singer. Photo: Gerry Mooney

A poignant tribute to Sinéad O’Connor that appeared on a cliff edge in Wicklow on Sunday morning was created to “welcome her home”, one of its creators has said.

Dawn broke on Bray Head on Sunday to reveal a large sign in tribute to the singer. It read: “Éire loves Sinéad.”

It was installed on top of a World War II sign that was uncovered in the aftermath of gorse fires in the summer of 2018.

A sign that once meant “stay away”, this week it was a message “to welcome her home”, said Richard Seabrooke, the creative director at Dublin-based creative agency The Tenth Man, who created the work with sign-writing and mural specialists Mack Signs.

“I think her story is entwined in our progression over the last couple of decades,” he told the Sunday World. “We all have our struggles. We all believe we have the right to be understood.”

He described her passing as a “Princess Diana moment” in how everyone will remember where they were when they learned the news of her death.

“It stopped me in my tracks and I think it really just hit me like a tonne of bricks, that someone so important to us had passed away,” Mr Seabrooke said. “We wanted the family to understand what she meant to us and to Irish people.”

The team flew a drone over the final installation in a moment of early-morning calm on Sunday, having worked at the cliff edge since 4am.

Team behind Sinéad Ó’Connor Bray Head sign on how much singer meant to Ireland

“After such a wild couple of days, there was a clear moment when the sun came up. Everything just seemed to click. I think the world needs to say goodbye to Sinéad,” said Mr Seabrooke.

“It was really important, given she passed away in London, that we welcomed her home after the life she lived and everything she’s given us. It’s important that we give her something back.”

The singer was due to perform at Waterford festival All Together Now last year, but cancelled her appearance.

“I suppose I was always working to the assumption that I would see her again. That she would maybe perform this year – or next year – and for that not to be able to happen… she’ll never know how much she meant to so many.

“And I think that Ireland won’t be the same for it either,” he added.

He said O’Connor changed “what it is to be Irish”, adding: “She told her truth, no matter what the repercussions were. She was also well, well, well ahead of her time.

“I’ve seen all chapters in her life and she’s never been one to shy away from something that needs to be said. It was just really important to us to tell her family they have Ireland on their side.”

He believes the Nothing Compares 2 U singer was “one of the catalysts” for major social change in the country.

“We have gone through so much radical change in such a short time. She was one of the catalysts of that and it’s just really poignant. She was an icon and an incredibly brave woman who did carve the path for so many to speak their truth beyond her,” Mr Seabrooke added.

O’Connor’s funeral will take place today in Bray where members of the public will gather to say a final farewell to the Irish music legend this morning.

Her funeral cortege will pass along the seafront from one end of Strand Road to the other. It will also pass the house she lived in for 15 years before the cortege continues on to a private burial.