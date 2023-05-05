Ed Sheeran reveals he knocked on Damien Rice’s door to ask if he liked him

“I would not be a singer/ songwriter had I not gone to Whelan’s and watched Damien Rice play.”

POP superstar Ed Sheeran reveals that he was so besotted with “elusive” Irish songwriter and singer Damien Rice he went on a mission to track him down.

Speaking in a recorded interview with Ryan Tubridy on tonight’s Late Late Show, Flame-haired Sheeran (32), whose new album, Subtract, is out today, credits Rice (49) with inspiring him to become a performer after he saw him playing live in Whelan’s of Dublin as an 11/12 year-old.

And Ed revealed that after hitting the big time himself, he craved attention and praise from Kildare man Rice, but got no acknowledgement from the Cannonball singer.

It comes as the pop singer won a copyright case after a US jury found he did not copy Marvin Gaye’s classic “Let’s Get It On” for his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud,”

Speaking about Rice, Ed tells Tubs on tonight’s show: “I ended up properly meeting him the other day – the other day was probably four years ago – but mate, the pandemic is just like…[laughing]

“It had been such a long time since I have been obviously young and seen him at Whelan’s. And I sort of got to know his sister a bit here and I never knew whether he liked me because he is a very elusive person and I’d sort of gone through life…you know Van Morrison is sort of an elusive person and he said he liked me. And I was like ‘If Van Morrison said that he liked me’…and Eminem did the same, and Eric Clapton and all these people…and then I am like, ‘I wonder does he [Damien Rice] like me?’

“I have never been cool, but that’s what I think is cool” Ed Sheeran tells Ryan Tubridy on RTE's Late Late show

“So I got to the country that he was living in, that his sister said that he was living in, and yeah, I just sort of knocked on his door and we went for a long walk and a big catch up. And it is weird saying it was like hanging out with an old friend, like we got on instantly. And now we email all the time and catch up and we shared songs.

“We had like a 12-hour chat, and it was such a nice full circle moment because I spent my whole life idolising him and also shouting him out at every opportunity, because I would not be a singer/ songwriter had I not gone to Whelan’s and watched Damien Rice play.”

Damien Rice. Image: Getty

Ryan says: “I like how you hunted him down and you knocked on his door essentially to say ‘do you like me?’”

Ed retorts: “It wasn’t so much, ‘do you like me,’ it was more just ‘I really like you.’ [laughing].”

In the interview, Sheeran also insists that the popularity of his music is important to him.

“Do you know what I will say about it, is every single one of my albums has got slated and then every single next album they always go it is not as good as the last album,” Ed says.

“Every single time! Like when I released Multiply, they were like ‘It’s not as good as Plus.’ And then when I released Divide, then they say it is not as good as Multiply, so I never believe it. I never believe.”

Ryan asks: ‘Do you care?’

“Clearly!” Sheeran shoots back. “Like, I make music for me, I make music for me. And I sit in my room, and I write songs that make me feel happy. When I choose to release them, you are going to the world, ‘I hope you like this!’, you are, otherwise you wouldn’t release them.

“I don’t understand artists that sign to major record companies and they go, ‘I don’t care how it does.’ Like, you have literally signed to a huge corporation, of course you f***** care! It’s like the done cool, artist thing to be like, ‘ah yeah, you know, I don’t mind’, but you care what people think about your art, otherwise you wouldn’t release it.

“I wouldn’t be sat here on a chat show in Ireland talking about my album if I didn’t want people to listen to it. I want people to listen to it.”

* The Late Late Show airs tonight on RTÉ One & RTE Player, 9:35pm.