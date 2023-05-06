PICK OF THE BUNCH | 

Eagle-eyed social media users claim Leo Varadkar was caught picking his nose at King's Coronation

Leo Varadkar seen picking his nose at King's Coronation

Courtesy of @gmaccaDL

Eagle-eyed social media users claim Leo Varadkar has been spotted picking his nose at King's Coronation.


Today's Headlines

More Celebrity

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos