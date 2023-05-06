Eagle-eyed social media users claim Leo Varadkar was caught picking his nose at King's Coronation
Courtesy of @gmaccaDL
Eagle-eyed social media users claim Leo Varadkar has been spotted picking his nose at King's Coronation.
