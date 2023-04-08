DWTS judge says he is scared to bring daughter to home country due to anti-gay laws

Arthur Gourounlian tells of why anti-gay laws make him fear returning to Armenia

Arthur Gourounlian pictured at the launch of the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2023 at Cafe en Seine ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy

Dancing With The Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian reveals he is reluctant to bring his daughter to his home country because of its anti-gay laws.

Arthur and his TV presenter husband Brian Dowling became fathers to daughter Blake last September after Brian’s younger sister Aoife acted as their surrogate.

And while Arthur would like to bring Blake to his native Armenia to introduce her to family and friends there, he is fearful of homophobic sentinment in the country.

“I haven’t brought her to Armenia yet. With the gay thing, I’m a little bit scared to go there for the moment, but I will definitely bring her some time as she’s Irish-Armenian,” he tells the Sunday World.

While homosexuality has been legal in Armenia since 2003, same-sex marriage and civil unions are not legal and gay people are not allowed to adopt.

The country has also seen several homophobic attacks on gay bars and people – Elton John was pelted with eggs and was subjected to slurs when he was on a humanitarian mission there in 2018.

“The baby is amazing, and we are going to France on Wednesday with her to see my mum. She lives in Provence,” adds Arthur. “This is her second grandchild; my sister has a 10-year-old boy.”

The baby was always going to be called Blake, whether it was a girl or boy.

“People sometimes say ‘how’s your little boy?’ and we go ‘it’s a girl!’,” says Arthur.

Arthur Gourounlian pictured at the launch of the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2023 at Cafe en Seine ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy

Brian, who in 2001 chucked in his job as an air steward with Ryanair to go on and win Big Brother, recently started a new morning presenting job on Dublin radio station 98FM.

“It’s his first proper day job since he worked with Ryanair over 20 years ago,” laughs Arthur. “I was going ‘Oh my God, finally you’ve got a nine-to-five job!’ No, he’s doing great, he’s loving every minute of it. He has done radio before, Heat, BBC, but he never had his own radio show.”

The couple juggle their schedules to look after Blake.

“We don’t have a childminder but we always work around Blake,” says Arthur, who is nominated alongside Brian as one of Ireland’s best dressed men in the upcoming Platinum VIP Style Awards.

“So, I know he’ll always work from 10 until one, then he’ll be home around two. So, I will organise. Like today, my sister-in-law will mind her for a couple of hours, so it’s a bit of teamwork.”

Arthur and husband Brian at the birth of baby Blake

The couple live in a mansion on the grounds of the K Club in Brian’s home county of Kildare. Neighbours include Brian Ormond and his wife Pippa.

“She’s the godmother, so she has to,” he laughs when asked if she helps with childminding. “When I say, ‘Ah Pips, I need to go out to do something, can you look after her?’ — and she does.

“We are surrounded by so many people. Brian has got six sisters, they’ve all got kids. We always get advice from everybody. But I always say how to go with the flow with the likes of teething, it’s amazing.”

Brian sadly lost his mother Rosie at the age of 61 in 2018.

“Me and Rosie, I loved her so much,” he sighs. “We met in 2004 and we were so close.”

Arthur also reveals his tangled background with Brian.

“We were initially four years together,” he recalls. “We broke up for five years and then we got back together in 2011, then the rest is history. In gay world we were both single. I was 31, he was 33. We had been on and off, kind of friendly, talking to each other.

“We went for a drink and the spark was there. Then we got back together incognito, because we didn’t want to tell anybody.

“We got engaged in 2015, got married in 2016, had a child in 2022.”

He predicts the couple will have another child: “One hundred billion per cent,” he stresses. “Don’t know when, how. I think, coming from where I’m coming from, I need Blake to have a sibling.

“I want her to have a sibling. It’s just a security blanket.”

Arthur is familiar with the Armenian storyline in Fair City, where Melanie and her son Alex are from his home country.

“I met the guy [Adam Karim, who plays Alex] when I was at RTE. I said ‘I don’t watch Fair City but people keep saying you are Armenian’. He said, ‘No, Arthur, I’m not Armenian, I’m actually Persian but I’m playing an Armenian character.’ I’m like, ‘seriously?’” he laughs.

“There are not many Armenians in Ireland, so for Fair City to create an Armenian character, that’s huge. I think I was the only Armenian on TV here.”

Arthur used to dance with Liberty X, Atomic Kitten and Banarama and became a choreographer before landing his job on Dancing With The Stars, having replaced judge Julian Benson.

He has a new project on the go at the moment: “I’m directing Una Healy’s new video, so I’m doing more creativity, directing, and I’m creating other shows, fingers crossed, on TV.”