Dublin's biggest comedy festival returns next month with best line up ever

Justine Stafford and Kayleigh O Donoghue are among the comics lined up to perform

The Paddy Power Comedy Festival is back after a three year break with 90 artists performing 36 shows over four days at the incredible Iveagh Gardens.

Tommy Tiernan, Dylan Moran, Deirdre O’Kane, Foil, Arms & Hog, Enya Martin, Kevin McAleer, Dirtbirds, Kevin McGahern, Neil Delamare, and Jason Byrne are among the big name comics lined up to appear at the four all-seater tents at the festival.

From July 21 to 24 the festival will celebrate the brilliance and diversity of Irish comedy while also championing emerging acts like Fiona Frawley, Shane Daniel Byrne, Sinead Quinlan and online comedy stars like Tony Cantwell, Emma Doran, Killian Sundermann, Justine Stafford, Sean Burke & Michael Fry.

Justine Stafford and Kayleigh O Donoghue are among the comics lined up to perform

American stars including Andrew Dismukes (of Saturday Night Live fame), Sherry Cola, Patti Harrison and Mary Beth Barone. They will be joined by amazing UK acts including Fern Brady, Flo & Joan, Helen Bauer and Dane Baptiste.

Festival Director Bren Berry, of Aiken Promotions said: “Our industry has been hit more than most over the last few years and we are delighted to announce the return of the festival for the first time since July 2019.

“Our exciting new partnership with Paddy Power as title sponsors was due to begin in 2020 and their support has never been more important than it is now. The comedy festival is an event that Aiken Promotions is really proud of and we are delighted to be returning to the Iveagh Gardens again to showcase and celebrate the very best of Irish and international talent right in the heart of Dublin City .”

Famed for their razor-sharp content and tongue-in-cheek approach to pretty much everything, the mischievous betting brand has taken over as title sponsor from Vodafone who ended their partnership with the event back in 2019.

The Paddy Power Comedy Festival launched last week and runs from July 21-24

Paddy Power Marketing & Brand Director Michelle Spillane explained: “We are immensely proud of this sponsorship, and particularly thrilled as a Dublin headquartered company to support Aiken in their quest to make sure this festival didn’t just make a comeback, but that it’s kicked to the top of the calendar of social events this summer where it belongs.”

“Those familiar with Paddy Power will know that as an entertainment brand, comedy is in our DNA. We lean heavily on our funny bone in everything we do. Engagement with this industry is already a key part of our business, and we see this sponsorship as a great fit. Waiting two years to share this news has made us even more determined to ensure The Paddy Power Comedy Festival is bigger, better and most definitely greener than ever before.”

Tickets for the Paddy Power Comedy Festival, which is a strictly over 18s only event, are on sale now and are sold on a show-by-show basis.