Dublin footballer Dean Rock admits to sleeping on the job with new baby Sadie

Dublin footballer Dean Rock put his hands up and admitted he’s been sleeping on the job after sharing a snap of himself napping with his baby Sadie.

He captioned the snap 'Sleeping on the job' that prompted numerous comments from folk who have obviously been there before.

“Joys (of) been a daddy" said one, while another joked “Catching a few winks.”

Another added: “It looks like your baby has drained all your energy.”

Dean and Niamh welcomed Sadie Rose Rock to the world in July that Dean captured in a gorgeous picture of the new family of three on Instagram.

He said: "Sadie Rose Rock. I’m in awe of you Niamh McEvoy. You are an Incredible woman. What a magical feeling Sadie has me wrapped around her little finger already."

A host of Dean's longtime inter-county teammates passed on their hearty congratulations including Paul Flynn, Paddy Andrews and Cian O'Sullivan.

The couple, who got engaged last Christmas, when Dean announced that his new fiancée joked that she would marry him - as long as she was free on the day.

'If she’s not too busy that day she said she will marry me. I’ll take that!!' he joked.

Dean and Niamh own a coffeeshop in Garristown together, called 'Fancy That'.