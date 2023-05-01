Donald Trump Jr slams Ireland’s proposed hate speech laws as ‘insane’

Responding to a tweet about the upcoming laws, Mr Trump Jr, whose father visits Ireland for two days this week, wrote: “It’s insane what’s happening in the ‘free world’.”

Donald Trump Jr has taken aim at Ireland’s proposed new hate speech legislation, labelling it “insane”.

The eldest child of the former US president was responding to a tweet highlighting aspects of the legislation, called the Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022.

The updated legislation will add a “demonstration test”, where prosecutors can rely on the use of hostile or prejudiced slurs, gestures or symbols at the time of offending, in order to make it easier to secure prosecutions.

The legislation is long awaited as Ireland does not currently have specific laws dealing with hate crime.

The law will legislate for hate crimes by creating new, aggravated forms of certain existing criminal offences, where those offences are motivated by prejudice against a protected characteristic such as race, colour, nationality, religion, ethnic or national origin, sexual orientation, gender and disability.

The aggravated offences will generally carry an enhanced penalty compared to the ordinary offence.

Donald Trump Jr. Picture: Reuters

Read more US President Joe Biden confirms 2024 re-election bid in video announcement

Responding to a tweet about the upcoming laws, Mr Trump Jr, whose father visits Ireland for two days this week, wrote: “It’s insane what’s happening in the ‘free world’.”

He was responding to a tweet by an opponent of the legislation who described it as “radical”.

The Twitter user wrote: “Ireland is about to pass one of the most radical hate speech bills yet. Merely possessing ‘hateful’ material on your devices is enough to face prison time.

“Not only that, but the burden of proof is shifted to the accused, who is expected to prove they didn’t intend to use the material to ‘spread hate’. This clause is so radical that even the Trotskyist People Before Profit opposed it as a flagrant violation of civil liberties. Dark times.”

Currently hate speech is covered by the 1989 Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act.

There have only been 50 convictions for incitement to hatred since that was introduced, so we need a law that has teeth, that you can prosecute, but we also need a law around hate crimes

“There are people living in this country at this moment in time who are not living their lives as they should simply because of fear”, justice minister Helen McEntee said last year when she introduced the legislation.

“We all have a right to feel safe and to be safe but for somebody to feel unsafe simply because of who they are, so their race, their religion, the colour of their skin, and their sexual orientation, it’s not a society that I want to live in, and it’s not what we should be tolerating.”

She said the new law would allow hate to be taken into account, and to lead to a tougher penalty on conviction,

She added that the Bill would take into account the defence that someone did not intend to incite hatred by their words or actions.

“So this is where a person intentionally says something, does something that would incite another person to hate that person or group of people, or to to commit violence against them”, she said.

“We are changing that to someone intentionally or recklessly because sometimes you can say something, and you might say ‘I didn’t mean it’, but if you still carry through knowing that your intentions may have had those consequences, then that is what we’re looking at here.”

She added that the legislation will cover “all forms of media”, including print, radio, social media, and online publishers.

Businessman and Republican Party campaigner Mr Trump Jr is very much in the same mould as his father.

He has supported efforts to ‘Build The Wall’ against migrants crossing into the US from South America, said the danger from Covid was overstated, and has attempted to have the result of the 2020 presidential election, in which his father lost to Joe Biden, overturned. He was also named as a “person of interest” in the ensuing Capitol Riots in which three people died.

He regularly taunts Democrats and people he sees as liberal, and was widely condemned for sharing a message mocking the hammer attack on House speaker Nancy Pelosi last year.