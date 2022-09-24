Des Bishop says he and wife Hannah Berner rowed about having wedding in New York Times

The comedian stayed off his phone on the big day.

Des Bishop (46) and wife Hannah Berner (30) had a “fight” about their weddings photographs appearing in The New York Times.

The two comedians tied the knot back in May and Bishop spoke about the clash on The Des Bishop Podcast.

"There was options to have some like presence at the wedding, and we said no to that,”

Bishop told podcast guest Stephen Mullan – who attended the big day as wedding guest.

The couple even refused to invite The New York Times – a decision they “ending up having a fight about.”

"They have a section and they wanted to feature our wedding.” Bishop explained, “but to do that, they have their own photographer at the wedding and like you have to do like an interview.

"Each of you have to do an interview and they like talk to like your parents.”

Bishop said he didn’t “want to worry about how our wedding is put out” while wife-to-be Hannah Berner argued that media outlets were “going to cover it anyway.”

The bride thought the couple might as well be “in charge.”

Bishop, who has been in stand-up comedy since the 1990s and is well used to the spotlight, said he didn’t want his own wedding to “feel like work.”

The Irish-American also revealed how he stayed off his phone on the big day.

"I sort of made a conscious decision of just like, ‘I’m going to just experience this in its entirety without any concern for my phone,” he said,

"I didn’t take a single photo the entire night because, first of all, people were employed to take photos and other people were taking photos.”

The podcast episode is the first time Bishop has opened up about his wedding day to Hannah Berner, an American actress.

She told ELLE Magazine that people sometimes asked if Bishop “is her dad” when they first met but that she “didn’t care.”

“I was 29 and he was 45, and it felt just right.”

The couple met during the pandemic and announced their engagement just seven months later.